Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Confirms Pregnancy & Admits To Struggling In 2nd Trimester

Grimes took to Instagram on Jan. 31 to reveal that she feels ‘woefully ill-prepared’ for pregnancy. She ‘had some complications early on’ and it’s all ‘been a bit of an ordeal’ for her.

Weeks after first sparking pregnancy speculation with a baby bump photo on Instagram on Jan. 8, Elon Musk‘s girlfriend, Grimes, 31, has finally confirmed what we fans have long suspected — she’s pregnant. But the singer’s emotional announcement on her social media account isn’t exactly what we expected from her. Along with a photo of herself, Grimes asked her followers how they “cope with working and having a baby”.

She also revealed that she’s suffered from some pregnancy complicated, saying, “I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into.”

Fortunately, Grimes’ pregnancy hasn’t been all bad. She went on to say that things have “been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.” She continued, “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.”

Grimes has still not revealed her baby’s father’s identity, but fans suspect it’s her boyfriend, Elon Musk, whom she’s been romantically involved with since 2019. Grimes is expected to drop her next album, Miss Anthropocene, next month, so she said she “prob need to get back on” social media. “Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like,” she wrote, asking fans for their advice. “I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh.”

We commend Grimes for taking to social media to look for advice from other moms who follow her on Instagram, and we hope she bypasses any other complications moving forward.