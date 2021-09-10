Sofia Richie ‘Sympathizes’ With Amelia Hamlin: She ‘Always Felt’ Scott Disick ‘Never Got Over’ Kourtney

A source tells HollywoodLife that Sofia Richie isn’t surprised that Amelia Hamlin called things off with Scott Disick, revealing that she ‘sympathizes’ with the model.

After nearly a year of dating, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick split earlier this week. The model, 20, reportedly broke it off with the media personality, 38, on the heels of his DM drama involving Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian. Now, another ex has entered the mix: a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Scott’s ex Sofia Richie “sympathizes” with Amelia.

“It really doesn’t surprise Sofia that Amelia called things off with Scott,” the source says. “She kind of suspected that their relationship wouldn’t last forever because of some of the similar issues she experienced herself while they were together.” The source says one “hot button” issue was Sofia’s belief that Scott “never fully got over” the mother of his children.

The two — who split in 2015 after six years of being on again and off again — share children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together. “Sofia was always cool with Kourtney and made every effort to bond with her, but in the back of her mind, she had her suspicions,” the source continues. “Sofia has a friendly relationship with Amelia and has friends who run in the same circle, so she totally sympathizes with her.”

Sofia and Scott split last August after three years of dating, and Scott began seeing Amelia a few short months after. For a primer, Kourtney’s former ex Younes shared private Instagram DMs that he said were from Scott last month. The messages criticized Kourtney’s PDA with current boyfriend Travis Barker while on a boat in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott allegedly wrote. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Following the reports of Amelia and Scott’s split, a separate source previously told HL that while the messages were “the final straw” for the model, her relationship with Scott had already been a bit on the rocks. “Things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM,” the source said.

“The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation,” the source added. “When Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits. . . She’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”