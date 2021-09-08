Exclusive

How Travis Barker Really Feels About Scott Disick Shading His Romance With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker may have initially laughed after Scott Disick shaded his PDA with Kourtney Kardashian, but now that a few days have passed, Travis’ true feelings are being revealed.

Travis Barker, 45, brushed off a diss from girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, on August 31, and now we know why the drummer seemed unfazed by Scott’s shady direct messages with Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a number of sources that Travis didn’t care about Scott taking jabs at his PDA with Kourtney because he doesn’t “feel threatened” by Scott or fear that Kourtney will one day want him back.

“Travis knows that what he and Kourtney have is the real deal, so the whole Scott situation doesn’t make him feel threatened one bit. In all honesty, he’s not concerned at all with what Scott does with his life as long as he treats Kourtney and the kids with respect,” one source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.

Travis posted a meme, seemingly responding to Scott’s diss. (Shutterstock)

Our source continued, “Travis never would have gotten involved with Kourtney if he ever had any worries about her getting back together with Scott. That’s not even something that’s on his radar. It’s no secret that Scott doesn’t like the fact that Travis and Kourtney are together, but Travis really doesn’t pay attention to Scott’s feelings because all he cares about is Kourtney’s happiness. Travis doesn’t have time for the drama so he’s just focused on his relationship with Kourtney and will let them work out whatever issues exist.”

It’s not totally clear why Scott criticized Kourtney and Travis’ PDA, but some fans have speculated that it’s because Scott never got over Kourtney and he isn’t a fan of seeing her making out with other men. And following Scott’s diss, his relationship with Amelia Hamlin, 20, ended. But that doesn’t mean a newly-single Scott will swoop in and steal Kourtney away from Travis. After all, Travis and Kourtney have something pretty special.

Kourtney cozied up to Travis in Italy. (Ciao Pix/Shutterstock)

“Travis and Kourtney are stronger than ever,” another source close to the rocker told us. “The drama with Scott doesn’t faze Travis at all because he knows he’s got a good thing going with Kourtney and that’s all he is concerned about. To him, it’s background noise.”

And a third insider added, “Travis has been through so many things in his life both tragic and incredible that his kids and Kourtney are his only concern. He doesn’t play petty games with anyone’s ex and won’t engage in any sort of drama. It’s just not who he is. He’s incredibly successful on his own and has been for a very long time and as the biggest drummer in the world he has many more things to occupy his time with than wasting it thinking about or commenting on Scott.”

 