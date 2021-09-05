See Pics

Kendall Jenner Steps Into Custom Ferrari In Fitted Leggings & Nude Tank Top – Photos

BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner steps in to a mauve Cadillac Eldorado wearing a matching wool cardigan and a leather-chap/jean mix on a jaunt with friends in Los Angeles. The model stepped out in her eclectic get-up carrying a plant with her security guard. Jacket - Alessandra Rich Cropped Cardigan Top - Alessandra Rich Wool Bandeu Shoes - Miu Miu Necklace - Adƒ±na Jewels Earrings - Rachel Katz Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5077758 060419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Brazil Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick appears to have purchased a Mustang from Richard Rawlins of Gas Monkey Garage. Scott drove the mustang to Mullholland Harley Davidson where he was seen vaping and looking to purchase a motorcycle. Scott was also sporting a mohawk/mullet hairdoo and appears to be trying his best to rock out his image to keep up with Travis Barker and win back Kourtney Kardashian's attention. Scott was also seen wearing a vape around his neck and hitting it while he was talking to the manager of the shop. Scott has completely dumped his preppy boy image and is now going hard core towards MGK and Travis Barker's rocker image. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ellen DeGeneres drops $181,950 on a new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition as she goes on a morning coffee run in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Ellen DeGeneres BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris Hilton and her pink Bentley Continental GT car 'The Simple Life' TV programme filming, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, America - 18 Nov 2010 Paris Hilton in tight ripped jeans and leopard patterned high heels filming her reality show 'Simple Life' at Nicky Hilton's home. View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kendall Jenner was spotted taking her brand new black Ferrari out for a spin while showing off her fit figure in a casual outfit and baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner, 25, recently turned heads when she went on an outing in an impressive car. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped in and out of a black Ferrari while wearing a tan tank top and black leggings as she looked at her phone during the sighting. She also wore white socks, black and white sneakers, a black face mask, and a camouflaged New York Yankees baseball cap as her long locks were down and she walked on by cameras.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner with her Ferrari. (BACKGRID)

It’s unclear where Kendall was going during her latest outing, but her car is definitely getting attention. She’s known for owning more than one eye-catching vehicle and this one is no exception. Although she doesn’t show off her wheels often, it’s always amazing to see when she does give glimpses of them!

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner during her latest outing. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Kendall Jenner: See Photos Of Her Best Crop Top Looks With Jeans, Short Shorts & More

Paris Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear Model on the Runway Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5235715 300621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Paris Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear Model on the Runway Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5235715 300621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner keeps it casual as she takes her Doberman Pinscher dog out for a walk in Beverly Hills in a crop top and button-up shirt with heels. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before Kendall made headlines for being out and about with the Ferrari, she did so when she went to dinner in a black sheer top and skirt on Sept. 1. The sleeveless choice was form-fitting and she paired it with black sandal style shoes. She was also holding a bottle of her own tequila brand, 818, as cameras flashed during her stroll outside the Hollywood restaurant.

The outing came after she enjoyed an end of summer vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24. She also recently met his grandmother for the first time and the cute exchange was shown in a video clip that made its way across the internet. In the clip, the model can be heard asking Devin’s grandmother how she is while they stand outside with Devin, and then she tells her it was “so nice” to meet her.

Meeting family members could definitely be an indication that things are getting serious between Kendall and Devin. The lovebirds made their romance Instagram official back in Feb. and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. Although they’ve confirmed that they’re dating, they still like to keep things as private as possible. “She generally is a private person, but her relationship with him is so special to her that she wants to show him off,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us.