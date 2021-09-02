Fashion

Kendall Jenner Absolutely Slays Sheer Black Top & Skirt After Romantic Vacation With Devin Booker

Lifestyle Director

Kendall Jenner looked better than ever when she stepped out for dinner rocking a sheer corset with a silky skirt.

When it comes to Kendall Jenner, 25, she always manages to look sexy no matter where she’s going and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out to dinner at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on Sept. 1. The supermodel showed off her fabulous figure in a sleeveless sheer black top with a lacy bra underneath. Around her bodice was a corset and she tucked it into a high-waisted silk black midi skirt.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous when she went out to dinner in Hollywood on Sept. 1 rocking a sheer black top with a silky black midi skirt. (RACHPOOT/BACKGRID)

She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy black heeled sandals, a black and white Bottega Veneta Zebra Pouch Bag, and a Monica Vinader Alta Capture Charm Bracelet. Kendall is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit so it makes complete sense that she was just announced as the creative director of luxury fashion e-tailer, FWRD.

Kendall’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately, especially while on her romantic vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Devin Booker. One of our favorites looks from her was her tan spaghetti strap Anemos K.M. Tie Midi Dress with black leather Khaite Dallas Boots, a By Far Billy Bag, an Emi Jay Big Effing Hair Clip in Rose Shell, and a Skims Face Mask in Onyx.

Another fabulous ensemble from Kendall was her neon green plunging V-neck Bottega Veneta Dress in Seagrass, which she accessorized with gold Agmes Wishbone Earrings. From her sexy Gonza bikini to her sheer neon green Bec + Bridge Plisse Midi Skirt, we have been loving all of her outfits.