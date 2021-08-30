See Pic

Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Nude Dress While Holding Hands With Devin Booker On Date Night

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
NGRE / BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker with some friends on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

After returning home from their PDA-filled Italy vacation, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a romantic date night at Nobu Malibu.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker‘s lovefest continues! The supermodel, 25, and the NBA star, 24, enjoyed an intimate dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Sunday night (Aug. 29), following their days-long romantic getaway to Positano, Italy. Kendall and Devin held hands as they headed to their valeted car after exiting the celebrity hotspot, and they both dressed fairly fancy for the evening out.

Kendall stunned in a nude dress that matched her accompanying purse that she had wrapped around her shoulder. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished off her look with tall black boots that nearly reached her knees. Meanwhile, Devin wore a striped red and white T-shirt and black jeans. The happy couple each also wore protective face masks: Kendall’s was black, while Devin’s was white.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker leave Nobu Malibu on Aug. 29, 2021 (Photo: NGRE / BACKGRID)

Kendall and Devin’s date night comes after they took their romance to Italy for a romantic boat ride off the Amalfi Coast on Aug. 27. In photos obtained by TMZ, the stars were seen cuddling and kissing on a yacht. Kendall went topless to avoid tan lines on her back, and then made out with her athlete boyfriend. The PDA moments between the pair continued when they took a dip in a hot tub together after enjoying some wine and snacks.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kendall has spent lots of time with Devin as of late. The couple have been dating for over a year, and they’ve been happy to support each other in their respective endeavors. Devin attended an event with Kendall to celebrate her 818 tequila brand this summer, while Kendall publicly cheered on Devin when he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team.

While Devin is obviously busy in his NBA career, he’s been making the most of his off-season by spending as much time as he can with Kendall. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife this month. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”