Devin Booker Marvels At Kendall Jenner In String Bikini On Romantic Getaway — Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have taken their love overseas! The lovebirds were photographed hanging on a yacht in Sardinia on Aug. 20.

Love is in the air for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Following Devin’s return home from playing in the Olympics in Tokyo, the two have been inseparable. Now, they’ve taken their love to Italy, and lived it up on a yacht on Aug. 20. Kendall stripped down to a tiny, string bikini aboard the vessel, while Devin rocked his swimsuit and a white t-shirt.

Kendall and Devin were photographed arriving in Sardinia on Aug. 19. Before that, they spent a night in the Hamptons, where Kendall hosted a party for her 818 Tequila. Devin was by her side at the event, along with some of their other friends. The two also seem to be joined by some pals in Italy, as well.

Recently, Kendall and Devin also took a lake vacation, and she showed him some major love by wearing his Olympics gold medal around her neck while lounging around in a bikini. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, and have been more public with their relationship than ever. Kendall was also Devin’s biggest cheerleader when he played in the NBA finals earlier this summer, although his team, the Phoenix Suns, lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, even more exciting news broke from the KarJenner camp on Aug. 20 — HollywoodLife can confirm that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The two already share a three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. They started dating in 2017, and although they broke up in 2019, they recently rekindled the relationship.

So far, Kylie has yet to confirm the pregnancy news herself. However, she was extremely private throughout her first pregnancy, and did not publicly discuss the baby until after Stormi’s birth in Feb. 2017. Time will tell whether she’s just as secretive this time around!