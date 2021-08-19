See Pics

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Look So In Love As They Arrive In Sardinia For Romantic Getaway

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with her dad Caitlyn and best friend Cara Delevingne in Malibu. 29 Jul 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691454_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

On August 19, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker looked relaxed and in love as they commenced a romantic getaway to Sardinia.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and her boyfriend Devin Booker took off to Sardinia on Thursday, August 19 for some much-needed fun in the sun. The couple was dressed for ultimate relaxation when they arrived via private jet.

Dressed up or down, Kendall always looks stunning. In the photos, which you can see here, the model opted to keep it casual by wearing a cream sweatshirt and shorts set, with matching Yeezy slides. Of course, she had her long slender legs on display which added to the effortlessly chic look. Her NBA-star beau also followed suit when it came to dressing for comfort. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard opted to wear all black in a T-shirt and a pair of comfortable, loose-fitting trousers.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker look so in love while jetting off on another romantic vacation.(BACKGRID)

By the looks of it, these two can’t seem to get enough of their romance-filled vacations, and rightfully so, they’re both hard workers. With Devin’s recent Olympic gold medal win for men’s basketball at the Tokyo Games and the launch of Kendall’s 818 Tequila, it’s the perfect time for back-to-back vacations. 

Just two days prior to their Sardinia trip, the couple was on another vacation, but this time by the lake. On August 17, Devin shared a series of photos from their ‘baecation’ which included him floating in a lake and also showed the model spending time in a boat. Kendall was drinking from a bottle and laying back while wearing a green bikini and baseball cap in the shadowy snapshot. Fans immediately noticed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wearing her beau’s Olympic gold medal around her neck in the relaxed snap. 

Kendall and Devin have been an item since 2020 but made their relationship Instagram official back in Feb. after they sparked dating rumors with hangouts in the months before. The couple will generally keep their romance off of social media but have been sharing more of their sweet moments as of late. 

While they’ve kept their romance mostly private, but Kendall has pretty publicly supported Devin in his basketball endeavors. The support goes both ways, just last night Devin Booker raised a glass to Kendall’s endeavors and success with 818 Tequila.