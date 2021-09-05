See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Sports Daisy Dukes & An Oversized Blazer On Philly Date Night With Justin Bieber – Photos

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig's.
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all smiles after enjoying a dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills.
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey dive into some pasta at Il Pastio.
Montecito, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin having a romantic dinner at Lucky's Steak house in Montecito. Justin recently was hit with a lot of backlash from friends after plugging Morgan Wallen's album on his instagram story. Justin later deleted the post and apologized saying he did not know abou Morgan's n-word scandal. He later went on to explain that it bought up 'painful memories' for him and he was fortunate to have friends educate him on the "horrifying origin of the n word.''
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were all-smiles for a night on the town in Philadelphia! The singer looked dapper himself in a yellow plaid shirt and matching pants.

Hailey Bieber, 24, is still about the shorts and blazer life! The BareMinerals model once again channeled the early ’90s with an oversized jacket and a pair of flirty daisy duke jean shorts as she headed out for dinner in Philly with husband Justin Bieber, 27. The two held hands as they made their way down a sidewalk, presumably to a restaurant in the area.

At one point, her gray colored blazer blew slightly open to reveal a baby pink crop top. The blonde added a sexy pair of lace up white sandals to her leggy ensemble, finishing the look with her go-to Bottega Veneta zebra print pouch. The purse has been a go-to for Hailey in recent months, including in NYC when Justin last performed at Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2020.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stepped out for dinner in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Canadian-born pop star looked equally as stylish next to his leading lady in a throwback yellow plaid outfit that gave us serious Clueless vibes. He sported the matching button town top and loose pant with a fresh white sneaker and what appeared to be a lavender colored t-shirt. JB was still rocking his slightly lighter blonde hair for the occasion. It’s unclear what the couple were up to in Philadelphia, but they certainly seemed like they were enjoying the east coast getaway (and perhaps some cheesesteaks).

Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021**
Miami, FL - Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021*
Justin Bieber gives Hailey a helping hand as they arrive at the Nice Guy to celebrate his new album release party with friends in West Hollywood.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Hailey opted to wear daisy dukes and an oversized blazer.

Hailey has been slaying her back-to-back fashion campaigns during COVID, including her latest one with Jimmy Choo. Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter looked sensational as she fronted the luxury brand’s “time to care campaign,” wearing just a swimsuit and hot pink pumps in one image. In another, she sported a champagne colored slip dress and bright red boots.

Prior to the shoe campaign, she also appeared in Beyoncé‘s Icy Park drop under her Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas! Hailey slayed every single look she modeled, including the brown monogram miniskirt and bucket hat, and hot pink short shorts.