Hailey Baldwin Sports Daisy Dukes & An Oversized Blazer On Philly Date Night With Justin Bieber – Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were all-smiles for a night on the town in Philadelphia! The singer looked dapper himself in a yellow plaid shirt and matching pants.

Hailey Bieber, 24, is still about the shorts and blazer life! The BareMinerals model once again channeled the early ’90s with an oversized jacket and a pair of flirty daisy duke jean shorts as she headed out for dinner in Philly with husband Justin Bieber, 27. The two held hands as they made their way down a sidewalk, presumably to a restaurant in the area.

At one point, her gray colored blazer blew slightly open to reveal a baby pink crop top. The blonde added a sexy pair of lace up white sandals to her leggy ensemble, finishing the look with her go-to Bottega Veneta zebra print pouch. The purse has been a go-to for Hailey in recent months, including in NYC when Justin last performed at Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2020.

The Canadian-born pop star looked equally as stylish next to his leading lady in a throwback yellow plaid outfit that gave us serious Clueless vibes. He sported the matching button town top and loose pant with a fresh white sneaker and what appeared to be a lavender colored t-shirt. JB was still rocking his slightly lighter blonde hair for the occasion. It’s unclear what the couple were up to in Philadelphia, but they certainly seemed like they were enjoying the east coast getaway (and perhaps some cheesesteaks).

Hailey has been slaying her back-to-back fashion campaigns during COVID, including her latest one with Jimmy Choo. Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter looked sensational as she fronted the luxury brand’s “time to care campaign,” wearing just a swimsuit and hot pink pumps in one image. In another, she sported a champagne colored slip dress and bright red boots.

Prior to the shoe campaign, she also appeared in Beyoncé‘s Icy Park drop under her Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas! Hailey slayed every single look she modeled, including the brown monogram miniskirt and bucket hat, and hot pink short shorts.