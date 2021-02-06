Justin Bieber Gushes Over Hailey Baldwin’s New Ivy Park Shoot: ‘That’s A Yes For Me’

Hailey Baldwin stunned an a brown-toned bra top and mini skirt as she slayed in Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park campaign.

Justin Bieber, 26, is loving wife Hailey Baldwin‘s latest campaign! The 24-year-old model looks absolutely gorgeous in her new photos for Beyonce‘s Ivy Park x Adidas line — and JB took to Instagram story to share his thoughts. “Um that’s a yes for me,” he gushed on Feb. 6, sharing a screenshot of Hailey in a mini skirt. “@haileybieber love you babe,” he added — see the photos here.

It’s so cute to see these two showing their love over two years after they tied the knot. Freshly after they married, Hailey fronted her own collab for fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing — once again prompting her Canadian-born husband to share a sweet post! “Holy crap this is hot,” he commented on a photo of her in a silver sequin dress with sexy cut-outs.

In the Ivy Park photo taken by Robin Harper, Hailey rocks a matching brown geometric-patterned outfit consisting of a bra-top, high slit mini skirt (featuring Adidas’ classic three stripes), ’90s inspired bucket hat and jacket. She finishes the look with a pair of pointy white sneakers and socks, leaning against a brown “Adidas x Ivy Park” branded snowboard.

Hailey was ecstatic to be part of the campaign, posting the photos on her own Instagram account Feb. 5. “Ahhh. So grateful and happy to be a part of this campaign! New @weareivypark @adidas…Thank you to the queen for having me @beyonce,” she wrote, adding crown emojis, a heart and the hashtag “#icypark.”

In other snaps, the blonde gives off serious snow bunny vibes as she rocks a hot pink logo beanie, and a geometric print crop top and short set while posing in a matching truck with fur white interior. Lying down on the hood of the vehicle, she have sneaker heads a look at one of Beyonce’s latest shoe designs featuring a platform sole and longer, embellished tongue. Queen Bey herself rocked a similar legging ensemble as she posed in the same set-up herself!

The “Icy Park” line — which also includes Gucci Mane and Kaash Paige in the ad campaign — is set to be released on Feb. 19. The drop marks Beyonce’s third with the sportswear brand — including the sold-out maroon and orange line that Hailey rocked in Jan. 2020 as she headed to the gym.