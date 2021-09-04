See Pics

Kris Jenner, 65, Stuns In Fitted Floral Dress On Romantic Stroll With BF Corey Gamble, 40, In Portofino

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are on the vacation of a lifetime! The couple are touring around Italy following Dolce & Gabbana’s epic three-day soirée in Venice.

Kris Jenner, 65, is looking better than ever! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was spotted in Portofino, Italy rocking a fitted floral printed dress with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, on Friday, Sept. 3. The black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, which featured a white and green flower pattern, showed off her curves as she took in the sights of the Northern Italian city. The self-proclaimed ‘mom-a-ger’ paired the look with a black leather crossbody bag and simple t-strap sandal, finishing the ensemble with a dramatic pair of dazzling drop earrings.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Just like her daughters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kylie Jenner, 24, Kris’ glam was on point with a smokey eyeshadow and cat liner, along with bronzed, glowing skin. She kept her signature black hair sleek and straight. Corey was looking equally as stylish in a leopard printed t-shirt — likely by Dolce & Gabbana — along with a track-inspired black pant and a black velvet smoking slipper.

It’s no surprise to see the two rocking fabulous Dolce & Gabbana fits just days after the brand’s fabulous three-day soirée. The A-List party — also attended by Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Heidi Klum, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez and many, many more — was held in conjunction with the legendary Venice Film Festival. Kris absolutely slayed in a long sequin number as she posed alongside handsome Corey, who opted for a three-piece gold brocade suit. The pair seemed like they had the time of their lives as they snapped photos at the party, where they were hanging out with Princess Diana‘s niece Kitty Spencer.

In the past, Kris has been an open book about her late in life romance with Corey — much to the chagrin of her six kids! “Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song,” she confessed on camera to her close friend Faye Resnick. She went on to say that she’s “always in the mood” for her music manager beau: “he is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music.”

