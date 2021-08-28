See Pic

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks Just Like Her Mom As The Two Snuggle Up Arriving In Venice

Heidi Klum’s eldest daughter Leni is her mini-me! The teenager stunned as she posed alongside her mom en route to a Dolce & Gabbana event to kick off the Venice Film Fest.

Heidi Klum, 48, and her daughter Leni, 17, are twins! The mother-daughter duo were absolutely glowing as they snuggled up on a boat for a sweet photo as they arrived in Venice, Italy on Friday, Aug. 27. Heidi sweetly leaned into kiss Leni — her eldest daughter with Flavio Briatore (but raised by Seal) — as the 17-year-old demurely smiled for the camera. Leni looked just like her supermodel mama in the snap, looking straight off the runway herself in a rose print silk ensemble consisting of a pajama style button down top and matching bottoms by at a Dolce & Gabbana (the pair were headed to a D&G party from the airport).

Heidi Klum and her mini-me daughter Leni ,17, snuggle up as they head to a Dolce & Gabbana event on Aug. 27. (Venezia2020 / IPA / SplashNews.com)

The teenager kept her hair center parted and straight, adding a dash of nude lipstick to tie in to her cozy look. She finished the outfit with a comfy pair of Converse All Stars sneakers and two hooped earrings. Heidi also opted to rock pieces from the legendary designer, sporting an oversized patchwork style jacket with turquoise, yellow, and purple brocade patterns. The German-born star added a matching pair of stiletto booties, along with a black D&G sunglasses and a unique pair of jeans. The straight leg, oversized denim pants included graffiti style details along both legs with star patterns and words.

Just recently, Leni was the spitting image of her mama while out for lunch with sibling Lou, 11 and Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, on the afternoon of July 3. Heidi and Leni twinned in all-white outfits as they strolled through the Fred Segal complex in West Hollywood after a shopping excursion. Trusty stepdad Tom held onto the two white paper bags as they passed the Ron Herman area of the boutique, which also includes a popular restaurant.

Late last year, Leni also made her modeling debut alongside Heidi on Vogue Germany, followed by her first-ever solo cover on the German edition of Glamour this Spring. Heidi, who has modeled for some of the biggest brands on the globe, had some words of advice for her daughter. “I said to her, at the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do,” Heidi said in a later interview with People magazine. “You don’t always have to please people. But I’m always with Leni. And she has a very good head on her shoulders.”