Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks Like Her Mom’s Mini-Me As They Twin In White For Lunch – See Pics

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni turned heads when they headed into a family lunch together with Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz and her other daughter Lou, 11.

Heidi Klum, 48, proved beauty runs in the family when she wowed during her latest lunch outing. The model was photographed walking into a West Hollywood location along with her look-alike daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 11 on the afternoon of July 3 and they all looked gorgeous. Her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, also joined them in his own stylish outfit.

Heidi and Leni matched in white fashion choices as they walked outside. The former’s included a long white transparent dress with spaghetti straps and the latter’s included a white oversized sweatshirt and baggy light blue jeans. Lou went with a light yellow sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Tom’s outfit included a black T-shirt and yellow pants and all four of the family members wore face masks to keep themselves and others safe. Heidi also topped off her look off with sandals while her daughters rocked black and white sneakers.

Heidi’s latest outing gave others a glimpse into her life as a mom. Leni, whom she shares with ex Flavio Briatore, has followed in her footsteps by becoming a model and appeared on the cover of Glamour Germany earlier this year. It’s unclear whether or not Lou, whom Heidi shares with ex Seal, will also be a model but since she’s still young, anything’s possible!

Before she wowed with her daughters this past weekend, Heidi wowed in other pics with Tom. The blonde star and her hunky hubby, who got married in 2019, enjoyed a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 1 and were dressed to impress. She wore a patterned blouse along with a black leather mini skirt, black leather jacket, and snakeskin shoes for the outing, while Tom showed off a black T-shirt that had a photo of palm trees on it along with black pants and leopard print slip-ons. The lovebirds held hands while being photographed