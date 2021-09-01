Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Looks So Grown Up On First Day Of 8th Grade — Photos

Proud mom Jessica Alba shared endearing photos of her eldest daughter (and mini-me!) Honor on her first day of eighth grade.

Jessica Alba is now a mom to an eighth grader — and yes, she’s pretty emotional about it. The actress, 40, shared a series of photos of her eldest daughter Honor, 13, on her first day of eighth grade on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Looking like her mom’s mini-me, the stylish teen wore a green cardigan and denim skirt for the big day. Honor is all smiles as she sports a backpack and water bottle, as seen in the photos HERE.

The actress shares Honor — as well as Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3 — with husband Cash Warren. The big day comes after Honor celebrated her 13th birthday in June. Jessica penned a sweet tribute on Instagram (below) with a series of photos of her teen. “My teenager!!!! This is 13!” she wrote. “Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me of on the daily. You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind.”

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears,” she continued. “They are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo.” She added, “I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul.”

The mother-daughter duo appear to have a close bond. During an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram series in Before, During & After Baby in July, Jessica revealed that she and Honor go to therapy together to avoid any potential “breakdown” in communication. “My 13 year old, I’m struggling with not treating her like a little [kid],” she said. “I want to treat them all like babies. . . I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11.”

“For me it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented,” she continued. “So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.” The actress said Honor “felt empowered to find her voice” in therapy, adding that she has been able to “speak her voice and own her opinions” and “really gain confidence to say, ‘Hey, Mom, I like this, I don’t like this.'”