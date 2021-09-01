See Pics

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 13, Looks So Grown Up On First Day Of 8th Grade — Photos

jessica alba and daughter honor
Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba, Haven Warren Warren, Honor Marie Jessica Alba and Family at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2017 Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Marie at the Los Angeles International Airport
Playa Vista, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's bring your kid to work day and actress/entrepreneur, Jessica Alba, is joined by her youngest daughter, Haven Garner Warren, for a day at the Honest headquarters. Before the mother-daughter duo arrive at the office, they make a pitstop at Starbucks for drinks.Pictured: Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ site in New York. Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at NASDAQ, New York, USA - 05 May 2021
Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ site in New York. With Honor Marie, Cash Warren and Hayes Alba Warren Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at NASDAQ, New York, USA - 05 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Proud mom Jessica Alba shared endearing photos of her eldest daughter (and mini-me!) Honor on her first day of eighth grade.

Jessica Alba is now a mom to an eighth grader — and yes, she’s pretty emotional about it. The actress, 40, shared a series of photos of her eldest daughter Honor, 13, on her first day of eighth grade on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Looking like her mom’s mini-me, the stylish teen wore a green cardigan and denim skirt for the big day. Honor is all smiles as she sports a backpack and water bottle, as seen in the photos HERE.

The actress shares Honor — as well as Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3 — with husband Cash Warren. The big day comes after Honor celebrated her 13th birthday in June. Jessica penned a sweet tribute on Instagram (below) with a series of photos of her teen. “My teenager!!!! This is 13!” she wrote. “Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me of on the daily. You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind.”

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears,” she continued. “They are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo.” She added, “I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul.”

 

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms With Look-Alike Daughters: See Photos Of the Pairs

Quincy Adams Morgan and Sonja Morgan Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue Party, Inside, Stonewall Inn, New York, USA - 05Jun 2019
Model Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss wear creations for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sigourney Weaver and her husband Jim Simpson show off some PDA while enjoying a beautiful day on a California beach with their daughter. Pictured: Charlotte Simpson, Sigourney Weaver BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The mother-daughter duo appear to have a close bond. During an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram series in Before, During & After Baby in July, Jessica revealed that she and Honor go to therapy together to avoid any potential “breakdown” in communication. “My 13 year old, I’m struggling with not treating her like a little [kid],” she said. “I want to treat them all like babies. . . I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11.”

“For me it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented,” she continued. “So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.” The actress said Honor “felt empowered to find her voice” in therapy, adding that she has been able to “speak her voice and own her opinions” and “really gain confidence to say, ‘Hey, Mom, I like this, I don’t like this.'”