Jessica Alba’s Daughter Haven, 9, Looks So Grown Up As She Hits Starbucks With Famous Mom

Jessica Alba and her mini-me daughter Haven, 9, stopped for a few beverages at Starbucks before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company.

Jessica Alba, 40, was joined by a special companion on her way to work on Monday (Aug. 9). The L.A.’s Finest actress and daughter Haven, 9, were spotted grabbing several beverages at Starbucks in Playa Vista, Calif. before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that she founded in 2011. Jessica was dressed in a stylish striped suit as she clutched her green purse with her arm and the set of beverages with both of her hands, while Haven looked so grown up in a black mini skirt that matched her light jacket and hat. The mother-daughter pair each wore a protective face mask as well.

Jessica is a proud mom to Haven, daughter Honor, 13, and son Hayes, 3, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren. The famous entrepreneur’s three children have all been growing up so fast — especially Honor, who just recently reached her teenage years. To mark her eldest child’s 13th birthday in early June, Jessica shared a series of snaps of the newly-minted teenager, in which she wore jeans with various patchwork, along with a black top and jacket.

“This is 13!” the Fantastic Four star said. “Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you. I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and profound and sad that I can’t push pause.” Jessica added.

While Jessica is quite busy as an actress and business owner, she always makes time for her children. In fact, the mom of three is often joined by her two daughters for some fun dance routines on TikTok. Jessica and her girls first took up the activity during COVID-19 lockdown, and they thoroughly enjoyed it. However, not everyone in the family has been into the TikTok dance sessions.”We learned TikTok, Cash hates them but the girls still love them!” Jessica told People in Jan. 2021.