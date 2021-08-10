See Pic

Jessica Alba’s Daughter Haven, 9, Looks So Grown Up As She Hits Starbucks With Famous Mom

Jessica Alba & daughter Haven
Spot / BACKGRID
Jessica Alba, Haven Warren Warren, Honor Marie Jessica Alba and Family at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2017 Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Marie at the Los Angeles International Airport
Playa Vista, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's bring your kid to work day and actress/entrepreneur, Jessica Alba, is joined by her youngest daughter, Haven Garner Warren, for a day at the Honest headquarters. Before the mother-daughter duo arrive at the office, they make a pitstop at Starbucks for drinks.Pictured: Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ site in New York. Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at NASDAQ, New York, USA - 05 May 2021
Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at the NASDAQ site in New York. With Honor Marie, Cash Warren and Hayes Alba Warren Jessica Alba rings the opening bell at NASDAQ, New York, USA - 05 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Jessica Alba and her mini-me daughter Haven, 9, stopped for a few beverages at Starbucks before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company.

Jessica Alba, 40, was joined by a special companion on her way to work on Monday (Aug. 9). The L.A.’s Finest actress and daughter Haven, 9, were spotted grabbing several beverages at Starbucks in Playa Vista, Calif. before heading to Jessica’s office at The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that she founded in 2011. Jessica was dressed in a stylish striped suit as she clutched her green purse with her arm and the set of beverages with both of her hands, while Haven looked so grown up in a black mini skirt that matched her light jacket and hat. The mother-daughter pair each wore a protective face mask as well.

Jessica Alba & daughter Haven
Jessica Alba heads to work in Playa Vista, Calif. with daughter Haven on Aug. 9, 2021 (Photo: Spot / BACKGRID)

Jessica is a proud mom to Haven, daughter Honor, 13, and son Hayes, 3, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren. The famous entrepreneur’s three children have all been growing up so fast — especially Honor, who just recently reached her teenage years. To mark her eldest child’s 13th birthday in early June, Jessica shared a series of snaps of the newly-minted teenager, in which she wore jeans with various patchwork, along with a black top and jacket.

“This is 13!” the Fantastic Four star said. “Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you. I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and profound and sad that I can’t push pause.” Jessica added.

While Jessica is quite busy as an actress and business owner, she always makes time for her children. In fact, the mom of three is often joined by her two daughters for some fun dance routines on TikTok. Jessica and her girls first took up the activity during COVID-19 lockdown, and they thoroughly enjoyed it. However, not everyone in the family has been into the TikTok dance sessions.”We learned TikTok, Cash hates them but the girls still love them!” Jessica told People in Jan. 2021.