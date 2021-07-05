Jessica Alba & ‘Not So Little’ Daughter Honor, 13, Are Twins In New In ‘Sunday Funday’ Dance Video

Jessica Alba proved her daughter Honor is truly her mini-me, when she shared a clip of the duo dancing in pretty, floral dresses.

Jessica Alba‘s 13-year-old daughter Honor is growing up so quickly! The A-lister’s mini-me looked just like her twin in a new clip which showcased the pair dancing in gorgeous, floral dresses. Jessica took to Instagram on the fourth of July to share a video with her look-alike daughter, twirling around to the tune of a groovy, laidback track. “Sunday funday with my (not so little) baby. Happy 4th, fam!” the 40-year-old captioned the post.

At the beginning of the video, the pair wore casual athleisure ensembles, in what appeared to be the Los Angeles home Jessica shares with Cash Warren. The mom-of-three donned grey leggings and a matching crop top, while Honor opted for a white tee and black yoga shorts. After a few seconds, the clip transitioned, and they reappeared in similarly pretty, floral maxi dresses.

The duo then do a couple of simple dance moves and strike a few poses, before dancing around and offering the camera wide smiles. “Omg goals,” Jersey Shore star Snooki commented, while another follower wrote, “wow! unreal how fast she grew up.” Along with Honor, Jessica also shares a nine-year-old daughter Haven and three-year-old son Hayes, with her husband.

Jessica recently paid tribute to her eldest daughter when she turned 13 in early June. She shared a series of snaps of the newly-minted teenager, in which she wore jeans with various patchwork, along with a black top and jacket. “This is 13!” the actress wrote. “Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious and so kind. I’m just so proud of you. I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and profound and sad that I can’t push pause.” Too cute!