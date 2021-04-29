Jessica Alba Reveals Sweet New Photo Of Kids Honor, 12, Haven, 9 & Hayes, 3, On Her 40th Birthday

Jessica Alba celebrated her 40th birthday on April 28 and shared a new family photo that included her 3 adorable kids. She gushed ‘everything’ she does is for her family.

Jessica Alba turned 40 and spent her special day with her precious family. She proudly posed alongside husband Cash Warren, 42, and their 3 adorable kids Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3, for a sweet Instagram photo. “My heart is full of hope and everything I do in life is for you #myfamily #thisis40,” she captioned the photo.

Honor and Haven showed off their gorgeous smiles like their mom and dad. Hayes gave us his best Blue Steel for the family photo. Many celebs sent their well wishes to Jessica in the comments, including Courteney Cox, Chrishell Stause, America Ferrera, and more.

Jessica also celebrated her 40th birthday with a small party. There were balloons, tasty treats, and more. Jessica even wore a party hat for the outdoor festivities.

Jessica doesn’t usually share that many photos of her family on her Instagram page, but she has in recent weeks. She recently posted a family photo on Easter. The whole family was decked out in their Easter best. The girls looked so pretty in floral dresses, while the boys looked dapper in white shirts.

Like millions of others, Jessica spent nearly all of 2020 with her family in quarantine. The Honest Company co-founder revealed how she bonded with her daughters. In addition to learning TikTok together, Jessica taught her girls how to make coffee.

“I’ve trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee,” Jessica told PEOPLE. “Honor is better at it than Haven. Haven pretends like she can’t, she’s like, ‘It’s just too many steps! I just don’t understand!'”

Jessica has been a doted mom since giving birth to daughter Honor in 2008. She took a break from acting full-time after that to focus on motherhood. “I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay,” she told Romper. Jessica and Cash later welcomed Haven and Hayes.