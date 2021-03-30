Jessica Alba’s Lookalike Daughter Honor, 12, Towers Over Her While Shopping In LA — Pics

Jessica Alba was spotted hanging out with her tall oldest daughter Honor during a shopping trip as they wore stylish outfits.

Jessica Alba‘s oldest daughter Honor, 12, is already taller than her mom! The preteen showed off her height as she towered over the 39-year-old actress during a recent shopping outing in Los Angeles, CA and it was incredible to see. They both wore casual yet stylish clothing as they enjoyed the moment together and were photographed walking side by side.

Jessica wore a black and white striped top, black pants, and black slip-on shoes during the fun time while Honor wore a pink graphic T-shirt, jeans, and black boots. They also both wore black face masks and held patterned purses, including a leopard print one for Honor. The ladies also showed off their similarly colored locks by letting them down.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jessica in action as a mom to Honor, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, 42. In Sept., a YouTube video showed the mother and daughter bonding over making teacher gift baskets. Honor showed off her height then too but wasn’t yet quite as tall as Jessica.

That all changed when they showed off their dance moves in a holiday TikTok video a few months later. They both wore cute pajamas, including a white top and blue pants with white stars on them for taller Honor, and a dark and light red plaid set for Jessica, as they stood in front of a decorated and lit Christmas tree while shaking their arms and hips to “What We Doin’” by City Girls.

In addition to Honor, Jessica is a mom to daughter Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3. The younger siblings of Honor sometimes show up in Jessica’s social media posts just like she does. One recent one showed Hayes joining the doting mom in an Instagram video in which she was making a smoothie. He was all smiles as he helped put the ingredients in a blender before he hilariously walked off to play “hide and go seek.”