Jessica Alba Proudly Poses in Rare Family Photo With 3 Kids Honor, 12, Haven, 9, & Hayes, 3, All In Florals

Springtime was in full bloom for Jessica Alba. The actress posed alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids – who matched their mom with their Easter outfits.

“Happy Easter fam,” Jessica Alba captioned the Instagram photo she published on Sunday (Apr. 4.) The gallery was an Easter basket’s worth of family joy, since Jessica, 39, shared a rare photo of all of her kids alongside their father (and her husband) Cash Warren, 42. Jessica’s youngest child, little 3-year-old Hayes, stood proudly while holding the hand of his big sis, Haven, 9. Cash and Jessica’s eldest, Honor, 12, posed alongside her father. While Cash opted for a white shirt and pastel pants, the rest of the family – from Jessica to little Hayes – all wore matching floral print.

Jessica shared how she got the look on the second slide, giving her viewers a glimpse of the makeup that went into her beauty (and the products she used to get her hair to look so effortlessly glam.) She also shared a TikTok of her family dying Easter eggs. Hayes sat at the end of the table, dressed in a rainbow bib, while his big sisters helped color the two-dozen eggs they prepped for the holiday. Speaking of eggs, it seemed that the family’s Easter breakfast included some shakshuka (though, if not, whatever the Albas cooked up in the fourth slide looked delicious.) Jessica ended her gallery with another shot of her family posing for a family picture.

Days before this Easter celebration, Jessica and Honor were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter combo was on a shopping trip, and when they headed back to the car, it was clear just how tall the 12-year-old was. Honor is not even a teenager, yet, and she already seems to be taller than her 5’7” mother. Considering how Honor was shorter than her mother in a Sept. 2020 YouTube video, it seems Jessica’s eldest experienced a growth spurt.

Honor, as it turns out, is the main reason why Jessica stepped away from acting in the early 2010s. I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay,” Jessica told Romper in a March 2020 interview. “That’s really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career.” Jessica had Honor in 2008, shortly after her roles in the first two Fantastic Four movies, Into The Blue, and the first Sin City film. Jessica was poised to become a bigger star, but she shifted her focus to something she felt was more “authentic.” In 2011, she began work on the business venture that would become the Honest Company, a brand that was once worth an estimated $340 million.