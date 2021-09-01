Watch

Cameron Boyce’s Final Performance: Watch Trailer For His Last Movie Before Tragic Passing

Cameron Boyce ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, Arrivals, CBS Studio Center, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2019
Cameron Boyce attends the 2019 ARDYs at CBS Studio Center, in Los Angeles2019 ARDYs, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jun 2019
Cameron BoyceLA Family Housing's 20th Annual Awards, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2019
Cameron BoyceLAFH Awards 2018, Los Angeles, USA - 06 April 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Descendants’ actor’s final role was in the teenage thriller ‘Runt,’ which will hit theaters on October 1.

Cameron Boyce’s final film Runt’s trailer was finally released on Wednesday September 1. It’s the actor’s last performance before he tragically died in July 2019 from epilepsy at 20-years-old. The Calvin Productions feature starred Cameron alongside Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand, 25, Julie And The Phantoms actor Charlie Gillespie, 23, as well as up-and-coming actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger, 17.

The trailer gives fans a peak into action-packed high school, revenge flick. “Cal (Cameron Boyce) and Cecily (Nicole Elizabeth Berger) are bullied high school students who turn to revenge to settle scores with their tormentors. With no one to turn to, they spiral into a downward cycle of misguided violence,” a synopsis for the film said.

Cameron Boyce’s last movie ‘ Runt’ will premiere in October. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The trailer shows Cal as an artistic high schooler, who definitely doesn’t run with the popular crowd in school. It shows his character drawing Gabriella (Brianna Hildebrand), a girl he has a crush on and asking her to a homecoming dance. After he asked her, the girl’s boyfriend (Charlie Gillespie) fought him and pushed him down a set a bleachers in a garbage can. There are more clips of Cal getting bullied and beaten up, and it leads to him fighting back and taking, often extremely violent revenge on his bullies.

Related Gallery

'Descendants 3' -- Photos Of The Final Film In The Trilogy

DESCENDANTS 3 - This highly anticipated third installment in the global hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil as the teenage daughters and sons of Disney's most infamous villains-Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay (also known as the villain kids or VKs)-return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet. "Descendants 3" is set to premiere on FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. (Disney Channel/David Bukach) CAMERON BOYCE, SOFIA CARSON, MITCHELL HOPE, DOVE CAMERON, BOOBOO STEWART
DESCENDANTS 3 - "Descendants 3" - Continuing the music-driven story that has thrilled kids and tweens around the world, "Descendants 3" is directed by Emmy and DGA Award-winning Kenny Ortega ("Descendants," "High School Musical") and choreographed by Jamal Sims (Disney's "Aladdin") and Ortega. A preview of its opening musical number -- the rallying anthem "Good To Be Bad" -- performed by Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart -- is available today on DisneyMusicVEVO. The third movie in Disney's global smash franchise, is set to premiere on FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 (8:00 p.m., EDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. (Disney Channel/David Bukach) CAMERON BOYCE, SOFIA CARSON, DOVE CAMERON, BOOBOO STEWART
DESCENDANTS 3 - This highly anticipated third installment in the global hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil as the teenage daughters and sons of Disney's most infamous villains-Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay (also known as the villain kids or VKs)-return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet. "Descendants 3" is set to premiere on FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. (Disney Channel/David Bukach) CHINA ANNE MCCLAIN, DYLAN PLAYFAIR, THOMAS DOHERTY

Runt is Cameron’s third and final project that will be released posthumously, when it hits theaters on October 1 and streaming October 19, via People. Shortly after his death, he starred in the HBO series Mrs. Fletcher with Kathryn Hahn. He also acted in the Amazon Prime Video show Paradise City alongside Bella Thorne and Fairuza Balk.

In the two years since his death, Cameron has received many tributes and honors from his co-stars. As he was most well-known for his breakout in the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants, Cameron was given a special tribute from Disney when Descendants premiered in August 2019. Shortly after his death, his co-star Sofia Carson made a touching post to memorialize the actor. “Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you,” she wrote. “I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”