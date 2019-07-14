Sofia Carson Mourns ‘Descendants’ Costar Cameron Boyce: ‘Can’t Fathom Living In World Without You’

Sofia Carson shared an emotional caption on Instagram yesterday alongside a photo of her friend Cameron Boyce.

Disney Channel Descendants star Sofia Carson, 26, took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo yesterday to address the passing of her friend Cameron Boyce who died at 20 years old on July 6. “To our angel, There are not enough words,” she said in her caption. “There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real. Letting you go is not something I know how to do.”

“And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you,” she continued. “I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.” Sofia and her co-stars were getting ready for the premiere of Descendants 3, which was supposed to be on July 22, and is now cancelled due to this tragic circumstance.

Fellow star Dove Cameron, 23, also shared her thoughts on Instagram. She posted a series of video clips in black-and-white after she attended therapy and read aloud a note she wrote to Cameron and his family.

“I’ve been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language…I’ve never stuttered or been unable to think before these last few weeks, my system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes,” Dove said in her video. “I’ll never have enough words for the pain I feel.”

The star continued that Cameron “got me through eating disorders, helped me through a dark relationship, and through endless breakdowns.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s family. May he rest in peace.