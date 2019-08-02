Breaking News
Cameron Boyce: Disney Channel Pays Tribute To ‘Descendants 3’ Actor With Touching Video — Watch

After the ‘Descendants 3’ premiere on Aug. 2, Disney Channel honored the late Cameron Boyce, who played Carlos in the movie, with a beautiful tribute video.

Cameron Boyce, 20, was such a bright light in this world and the sudden loss of the young actor is still felt by everyone who knew and loved him. The talented actor, who played Carlos in the Descendants movies, passed away suddenly on July 6 due to epilepsy. The Descendants 3 premiere on Aug. 2 was dedicated to Cameron and Disney Channel aired a special tribute video after the Disney Channel Original Movie ended.

“Everything you are, every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched… you mean everything to us,” the video’s text reads. The nearly 3-minute video featured behind-the-scenes moments of Cameron on the sets of the Descendants movies and Jessie. “I think Cameron, of the four of us, has the most swag ever. Like none of us put together could ever have the amount of swag that Cameron has,” Sofia says about Cameron while on set.

Cameron grew up on both Jessie and the Descendants movies. He shared so many laughs with his co-stars. There was never a dull moment when Cameron was around. The video also featured a sweet moment when Cameron made former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, laugh.

One day before the premiere of Descendants 3, Cameron’s co-stars Dove Cameron, 23, Sofia Carson, 26, Booboo Stewart, 25, and director Kenny Ortega, 69, sat down to talk about their beloved Cam. “He was the person you’d always ask for if you needed to talk to somebody. He was always there. And he was that person for everybody,” Dove told ABC News. Sofia said, “There really will never be any words to describe the pain and how much we miss him. Not much helps except knowing that he lived life with more happiness than anyone I’ve ever known.” Cameron Boyce will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on forever.