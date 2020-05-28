Remembering Cameron Boyce On His 21st Birthday: 20 Pics Of Disney Channel Star Over The Years

Today would have been actor Cameron Boyce’s milestone 21st birthday. Nearly one year after his untimely, tragic death, we’re taking a look back at the young, talented Disney star over the years.

On July 7, 2019, the heartbreaking news was revealed that Cameron Boyce had been found dead in the early hours of the day at only 20 years old. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family told HollywoodLife in a statement. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” The statement continued: “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.” Nearly one year after this tragic loss, many fans are still grieving for the young talent who passed too soon. Today would have been Cameron’s milestone 21st birthday and to commemorate the occasion we’re remembering the Descendants star’s extraordinary life and incredible work.

Cameron was 7 years old when he made his debut in Panic! At The Disco‘s 2008 music video for “The Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed).” He went on to land roles on the Disney Channel, notably playing Luke Ross in the network’s series Jessie alongside Debby Ryan from 2011 to 2015. He also appeared in other Disney Channel shows like Liv and Maddie, BUNK’D, and Austin & Ally. Following his death, Cameron appeared in the complete first season of the HBO series Mrs. Fletcher with Kathryn Hahn and was set to star in the series Paradise City.

Cameron was also a movie star; in fact, he’s best known for his role as Carlos, the son of notorious Disney villain Cruella De Vil, in the Descendants trilogy. The third film in the Disney Channel Original Movie series, which also stars Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, and Booboo Stewart, premiered on August 2, 2019, nearly one month following Cameron’s death. The actor’s feature film debut was back in 2008, though. He starred in the film Mirrors before going on to land other film roles in Eagle Eye, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, and Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Throughout his life, Cameron dedicated himself to charity work alongside acting. He introduced former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards in March 2019. He was also honored with The Pioneering Spirit Award, the highest honor someone can receive at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala. The honor came after Cameron raised more than $30K for the Thirst Project to build two wells in Swaziland, saving countless lives by bringing clean drinking water to the area.

Our thoughts are with the Boyce family on this special day.