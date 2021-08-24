See Pics

Addison Rae Stuns In A Thong Bikini Ahead Of ‘He’s All That’s Release On Netflix — Photos

Addison Rae
Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff.Pictured: Camila MendesBACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Addison Rae shared three new eye-catching photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini and cowboy hat during ‘rain time.’

Addison Rae, 20, is spending the last weeks of summer in style! The actress, who is set to make her debut in Netflix’s He’s All That later this month, took to Instagram to share three new photos of herself posing outside in the rain while wearing a black thong bikini that helped to showcase her fit figure. She also wore a cowboy to top off the look and hung out underneath a tree and wet pavement.

“Uh oh rain time,” she wrote in the caption for the pics. Her followers quickly commented and seemed to love the snapshots. “Now that is awesome,” one follower wrote while another simply wrote, “Wow.” A third called her “cute” and many others left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the pics.

When Addison’s not busy sharing awesome photos of herself, she’s promoting He’s All That, which premieres on Aug. 27. The film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1999 film, She’s All That, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. and has the same plot of transforming an outcast student by giving them a makeover. Addison plays the same type of role Freddie played and is the one who helps transform the student, played by Tanner Buchanan.

Addison Rae
Addison Rae during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Addison Rae: See Photos Of The TikTok Star

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Addison Rae is spotted blushing after kissing her new rumored boyfriend Omer Fedi. Omer is Kid Larois Guitarist and they have been rumors Circulating that there dating. Pictured: Addison Rae, Omer Fedi BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - Beloved Tik Tok couple, Bryce Hall and Addison Rae let their love be known to the world as they share a steamy kiss in the back seat of their car after enjoying a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: Addison Rae, Bryce hall BACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Beloved Tik Tok couple, Bryce Hall and Addison Rae let their love be known to the world as they share a steamy kiss in the back seat of their car after enjoying a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: Bryce Hall, Addison Rae BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Addison’s close friend Kourtney Kardashian is also set to make a cameo in the film, which is sure to be exciting for Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans everywhere.

In addition to getting attention for her upcoming debut, Addison is getting attention for her love life. The beauty is rumored to be dating Israeli musician Omer Fedi. The two were spotted kissing in West Hollywood on Aug. 12 as Addison sat in her Tesla before entering a restaurant for lunch. The hunk has collaborated with popular musicians like Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly, so he’s definitely doing well in his career.

Before the lunch outing, Addison and Omer were also reportedly seen at MGK’s concert in June and then a grocery store shortly after. Neither one of them have confirmed the romance yet.