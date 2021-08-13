Addison Rae Sparks Buzz She’s Dating Israeli Musician Omer Fedi With New PDA Photos

Addison Rae was seen smooching Israeli musician Omer Fedi in West Hollywood on Aug. 12, leading many fans to believe the TikTok star is officially off the market.

Looks like Addison Rae has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old TikTok icon has sparked dating rumors with Israeli guitarist Omer Fedi, 21, after the two were seen kissing in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Addison was photographed locking lips with Omer as the star sat in her Tesla before entering a restaurant for lunch. See a photo of the alleged couple during their PDA-filled meetup below, and see the rest of the photos — including the moment they kissed — HERE.

Addison was dressed in a black and red sweatshirt and shorts as she embraced her beau during the afternoon outing. Omer was standing outside the car before he got in the passenger seat to give the He’s All That actress a romantic smooch. The musician, whose collaborated with stars like Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly before, had on a white shirt and black pants while donning bright pink hair to see Addison.

Neither star has publicly commented on their rumored relationship. The two were most recently seen together in June 2021 at MGK’s pop-up concert and then at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles, according to Seventeen magazine. In late July, Addison posted a video of two shadows kissing, and fans gathered it was Omer that Addison was kissing when the Israel native reposted the footage on his Instagram Stories. Omer then put his feelings for Addison on full display when he commented “I’m in love with u” on her Aug. 4 Instagram post.

📲| Addison via Instagram Stories @whoisaddison pic.twitter.com/Gg4ULib6lO — Addison Rae Access Brasil (@addisonaccessbr) July 31, 2021

Addison previously dated fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. They started dating in 2020, but Addison comfirmed they broke up in Sept. 2020. “There were a lot of times we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just, like, a confusing situation,” she told Entertainment Tonight. The two rekindled their romance by late 2020, but split again in March 2021 following rumors that Bryce cheated.

“Addison broke up with Bryce,” a source told Us Weekly. “She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life.” Bryce was accused of cheating on Addison in Las Vegas the month before their breakup was confirmed. Addison seemingly confirmed the split herself when she referred to Bryce as her “ex-boyfriend” during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Mar. 23. Bryce also seemed to cryptically address the split when he tweeted “the petty is real” shortly after the interview.