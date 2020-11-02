Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Spark Reconciliation Speculation In New PDA Pic 2 Mos. After Split

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall shared photos and videos in matching Harley Quinn and Joker Halloween costumes, and were even seen kissing!

Addison Rae, 20, and Bryce Hall, 21, had a flirty reunion on Halloween! The TikTok stars — who are now rumored to be back together — dressed up as Harley Quinn and the Joker for the holiday, which would normally be seen as a couple’s costume. The exes showed off their matching costumes in a series of mirror selfies, which showed Addison hugging her shirtless ex and even nuzzling his face.

Addison shared the photos to her Instagram on Nov. 2, and simply wrote “crazier” underneath the eyebrow-raising post. One of the photos in the Halloween roundup included a photo of Addison and Bryce at Saddle Ranch, a restaurant and bar in West Hollywood where the exes were even filmed kissing. Bryce also shared photos of their Saddle Ranch outing on Instagram on Nov. 2, and affectionately captioned the post “J + H” (which stood for Joker + Harley).

Addison and Bryce certainly made no secret of their Halloween festivities! They also filmed a TikTok together, in which they danced very close to one another while the Fergie classic “Glamorous” played. Addison even made a cameo in the beginning of Bryce’s new YouTube video, titled “He Got Arrested…,” and showed the social media stars in their D.C. Comics-themed costumes.

The exes didn’t appear to stop hanging out after Halloween! On Nov. 2, Addison shared a TikTok of herself once again dancing with Bryce to Don Toliver’s track “No Idea.” While all these signs seem to point to an obvious romantic reunion, Addison shared a cryptic tweet on Nov. 1. “Remember, the internet only allows u to see and know what is posted on it!!! u could be missing a lot of information, so always keep that in mind when forming an opinion on someone u don’t know,” Kourtney Kardashian’s BFF wrote.

remember, the internet only allows u to see and know what is posted on it!!! u could be missing a lot of information, so always keep that in mind when forming an opinion on someone u don’t know — addison rae (@whoisaddison) November 2, 2020

After fan account @tiktokroom shared the post, Addison jumped into the comments section to clarify, “This is referring to my friendships, relationships, and everyone & theirs too! Just remember we’re human, don’t guilt others in making a decision for their life that you wish they would. We should all be nice. I don’t understand how people allow their hearts and minds to go to evil and dark places to the point where they can hate/degrade someone they don’t truly know.”

single and ready to jingle ❄️☃️⛸🎄 anyways Christmas is literally in 4 months wtf — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

Addison had revealed she was “single” in a Twitter post in August (as you can see above), thus confirming her split with Bryce. The social media star, who boasts 67.3 million followers on TikTok, is known for having an on-again, off-again relationship with Bryce, since the two first met in the fall of 2019. Despite the often confusing status of their relationship, Addison and Bryce have always been friendly with one another. Bryce even teamed up to film a TikTok with Addison on Oct. 28, and the exes also reunited for a dinner outing with friends at Saddle Ranch in the middle of October.