‘He’s All That’ Trailer: Fans Go Wild Over Matthew Lillard & Rachael Leigh Cook’s Return

Addison Rae joins the original stars of ‘She’s All That’, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, in the first trailer for ‘He’s All That’.

Kourtney Kardashian makes her film debut in the new trailer for He’s All That — a movie in which Addison Rae stars opposite Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan. The film is also a modern, gender-swapped sequel to 1999’s She’s All That, and it looks pretty incredible.

The first trailer, which was released on Aug. 4, also features a remix of Sixpence None The Richer‘s “Kiss Me”, which served as the iconic soundtrack song in the original movie. And did we mention the original film’s stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard make an epic return in the sequel as well? We’re currently freaking out and so are fans of the movie.

“Matthew lillard is in the new he’s all that film so i’m definitely watching,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, “The only decent parts were the kourtney kardashian and rachael leigh cook cameos”. As for us? We’re excited for all of it.

Netflix’s logline for the new movie is: “In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.”

Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Myra Molloy, and Annie Jacob also star in the new movie. Sadly, there’s no sign of Freddie Prinze Jr., who played popular jock Zack and Laney’s love interest in the 1999 film.

Want more? The new Netflix movie will drop later this month on Aug. 27.