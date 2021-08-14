Jennifer Lopez Has Completely Moved On From A-Rod With Ben Affleck: She’s Given Ex ‘Zero Thought’

J.Lo is solely ‘focused on making it work’ with rekindled beau Ben Affleck, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Jennifer Lopez , 52, isn’t thinking about ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45, since rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, 48! The superstar seems happier than ever with her Oscar winning beau fresh off their whirlwind romance to Europe. “Jen is giving zero thoughts to how A-Rod feels about her relationship with Ben. She doesn’t care who he’s dating or what he’s doing,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Jennifer and Alex were engaged for just over two years and together for four before their unexpected split in April 2021. The break-up happened after rumors began swirling that the former Yankee player had engaged in an online relationship via Instagram with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, 30. “She also knows that door with Alex is completely closed and it was time to move on. She held out hope things could be fixed, but once more rumors came out, she knew she was done. She lost his trust,” the insider added of the headlines.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer briefly reconciled with Alex after the initial round of rumors, even clapping back at media headlines in a cheeky Instagram video. The pair finally split a month later via statement to the Today Show. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Just two later, Ben was curiously photographed stepping out of a white Cadillac SUV belonging to Jennifer followed by a romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana. “She really is focused on making it work this time around. They both are,” the source added of Bennifer’s reunion. The couple, who were originally engaged from 2002 – 2004, haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA since getting back together! Jen used her 52nd birthday as an opportunity to go Instagram official with The Town actor, looking better than ever in a Maison Valentino bikini while vacationing in Europe. Ben and Jen have also introduced each other to their kids, including her twins Max and Emme, 13, and his three with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

Curiously, A-Rod was also vacationing in the Saint-Tropez area, creating a near (and potentially very awkward) run-in with their yachts. The baseball pro and AROD Corp. CEO was photographed with sportscaster Melanie Collins, 35, on the trip, however their relationship status remains unclear. Just this weekend, he was also spotted partying in Las Vegas, Nevada with multiple women.