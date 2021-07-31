Alex Rodriguez Heads To Dinner With Melanie Collins In Ibiza As Ben & J.Lo Cruise Through Naples

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins were seen walking down a set of stairs while dressed to impress and leaving a fancy restaurant during their time in Ibiza.

Alex Rodriguez, 46, and Melanie Collins were seen hanging out once again on July 31. The former New York Yankees player and sports reporter were photographed walking beside each other while leaving the Cabaret el “Lío” together after enjoying a nice dinner. He impressed in a light blue button-down shirt and white pants while she wore a green long-sleeved button-down shirt dress that was tied around the waist.

Alex also donned a black face mask to keep safe and Melanie was holding a clutch purse as her long blonde locks were down and parted to the side with many of her tresses hanging over one shoulder. Although they were surrounded by other people in the area, they seemed to keep to themselves and didn’t pay attention to cameras as they walked down a set of stairs.

Alex and Melanie’s latest outing comes after they’ve been seen spending time together on a few other outings this week during a vacation. On July 27, they were seen jet skiing in water as Alex drove the jet ski and she sat right behind him. They both flashed big smiles and were joined by their friends, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker, who rode on their own jet ski nearby.

Before that, they were all seen enjoying a group lunch in St. Tropez, where they chatted and ate tasty food under the sun. The outings have sparked dating rumors about Alex and Melanie, but a source told Page Six they’re “just friends” and are simply having fun for the summer.

If the two decided to take things to the next level and become more than friends, though, it wouldn’t be too surprising considering Alex has been enjoying the single life after a long-term relationship and engagement with Jennifer Lopez, 52, ended earlier this year. Jennifer has moved on with her former flame, Ben Affleck, 48, and has been spending her own PDA-filled summer vacations with him, including a recent trip to Naples. She also made their rekindled relationship Instagram official by posting a pic of them passionately kissing on her birthday last week.