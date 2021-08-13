See Pic

Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses A Bikini While Having A Delicious Snack — Photo

Ashley Graham
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham shows off her curves as she models a new lingerie collection. The 31-year-old US model and body activist showcases the spring fashion and Essentials range for Addition Elle, which features underwear and sleepwear pieces.

Baby bumps and bikinis! Ashley Graham put her pregnant belly and bikini body on full display in a hot new Instagram photo. 

Ashley Graham is putting it all out there! The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin and she looks amazing. In an Instagram Story shared by her on August 11, the brunette beauty put her baby bump and bikini body on display while having a snack. 

In the gorgeous photo, Ashley opted to wear a multi-colored, low-cut side-string bikini and her tresses swept to the right. The makeup-free beauty completed the sexy look with a gold belly chain and a multi-colored necklace.

Ashley announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, July 13, when she shared a professional photo taken by Justin that showed her holding her baby bump. She captioned the post, “the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us”. 

Since her pregnancy announcement, fans haven’t been able to get enough of Ashley embracing her baby bump. Recently, the model took to Instagram to share a series of photos, in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump in an orange mini-dress paired with strappy neon yellow heels. “Baby bumpin,” she captioned the post, which showed her having fun in a tropical location. Ashley’s adoring fans couldn’t help but give the glowing model some words of encouragement and praise. “Hot mama!” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “Orange you glad you’re having another?”

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is expecting baby number two! In a recent Instagram post, the beauty showcased her growing baby bump and bikini! (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Ashley and Justin are already parents to 19-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and are excited to add to their family even more. During her first pregnancy, the natural beauty broke down stigmas and highlighted the importance of body positivity to expectant mothers. At roughly five months pregnant, Ashley posted a video to her Instagram, showing off her pregnant body in the buff! “Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day,” the model captioned her Oct. 7 post. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.” 

With her second little one on the way, we can’t wait to see more of Ashley’s pregnancy journey and of course, Isaac becoming a big brother.