Ashley Graham looks sexier than ever as she bares her baby bump in a tiny bikini for her newly launched swimwear collection campaign!

Ashley Graham, 32, manages to make anything look sexy and the model looks amazing as she stars in the campaign for her newly launched, limited-edition Resort 2020 swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All. The campaign marks her 5th anniversary with the brand, and to celebrate, she marked the milestone by rocking a slew of sexy bathing suits, while putting her growing baby bump on center stage. In the photos, Ashley, who is nine months pregnant and due to give birth to a baby boy in January, showed off her gorgeous figure in sexy bikinis and cutout one-pieces. Gushing about the latest collection, Ashley said, “Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit. I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”

Ever since Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced they were having a baby, Ashley has praised her pregnancy and put her new body on full display every chance she gets. In the photoshoot, Ashley looks super comfortable and confident as she poses by an infinity pool in a floral bikini, with her entire body looking tanned and unretouched.

The collection includes 11 pieces ranging in sizes 4-24, featuring all different designs and details. From lace-up panels to plunging necklines, mesh, tropical prints, animal prints and more, the entire collection retails under $150 and is currently available for purchase.

We love how confident Ashley is when it comes to her body and these campaign images, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, are absolutely gorgeous in every way!