See Pic

Irina Shayk Stuns Poolside In A Neon Thong Bikini Amid Claims She & Kanye West Are Still ‘Dating’

Shutterstock
Irina Shayk backstage Max Mara show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2018
Irina Shayk wear a black bodysuit in New York City. Irina Shayk returns to her home from romantic trip to France for new boyfriend Kanye West's 44th birthday Pictured: Irina Shayk Ref: SPL5231712 100621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York City Pictured: Irina Shayk,Bradley Cooper,Lea Shayk-Cooper Ref: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Irina Shayk took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching pic of herself posing in a neon green bikini and black heeled thigh-high boots while holding a martini glass.

Irina Shayk, 35, is enjoying her summer by looking incredible in her latest Instagram snapshot! The Russian model, who has reportedly been dating Kanye West, 44, shared a new epic photo of herself doing her best pose while wearing a neon green thong bikini and black thigh-high leather heeled boots. She had her long locks down and one leg stretched out as she rested one arm on an outdoor cement pole that was near a pool, and held a martini glass with her other hand.

“Thank u @mertalas for fun family time #ibiza2021 @seventyonegin 🖤,” Irina captioned the sexy pic. It didn’t take long for her fans to comment with compliments. “the sexiest in the world!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “Goddess.” A third wrote, “so hot” and many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

Irina’s latest incredible pic comes in the midst of rumors about the status of her relationship with Kanye. The two were first spotted enjoying a vacation together in France in June and reports that they were dating soon came to the surface. Although Page Six reported the two were breaking up just a few weeks later, another source told PEOPLE that a split between them was not happening, and even claimed the “lies” were making Irina “upset.”

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk shows off her figure in a stylish sheer dress at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk With Daughter Lea – See Cute Pics Of Their Family Outings

Irina Shayk and daughter Le de Seine Shayk Cooper Irina Shayk out and about, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021
Irina Shayk and Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper Irina Shayk out and about, New York, UK - 22 Jun 2021
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT**Co-parents Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper seen out in New York City with their daughter Lea.Pictured: Bradley Cooper,Irina Shayk,Lea CooperRef: SPL5233027 170621 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” the source said on July 16 while also adding she was taking legal action to set the news right. Rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source further explained, referring to a recent trip the rapper took without her. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.”

Irina and Kanye’s reported relationship comes after Kanye split from wife Kim Kardashian in Feb. They are co-parenting their four children, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, and appear to be on friendly terms. Irina split from ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea, 4, in 2019.