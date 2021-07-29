See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks White Thong Bikini As She Soaks In A Swimming Pool: ‘Life Is But A Dream’

kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a white thong bikini during a night swim. See the luminous photoshoot.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to champion a good thong bikini. The Poosh founder, 42, shared a series of selfies in a white thong bikini from her late-night swim on Instagram on Wednesday, July 28. The reality TV star edited the ethereal snapshots so that the two-piece emits a luminous white glow and captioned the post, “life is but a dream.” 

The bikini selfies come amidst heavy speculation that Kourtney and boyfriend Travis Barker secretly got engaged and/or married in Las Vegas earlier this month. The rumors began to swirl after Kourtney’s makeup artist shared a snapshot of the two on Instagram with a suspicious caption — not to mention, emoji choices. “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” he captioned with an emoji of a chapel. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.” (HollywoodLife reached out to the couple’s reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.)

Adding further fuel to the speculation fire, Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, re-shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story and gushed, “So happy for you guys.” While these clues point to a very possible engagement and/or marriage, a source previously told HL  that the two did not, in fact, get married — yet, that is. “Kourtney and Travis didn’t get married in Las Vegas and if they had, it wouldn’t have been announced through someone in her glam squad,” the source said.

While an engagement and marriage are “on the table,” a separate source close to the couple told HL that the two are more focused on their children at the moment. Kourtney shares children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “They are also both parents and they want to make sure it is right for their kids,” the source said.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

That might have put the speculation to rest — until Alabama called the reality TV star her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 27. During a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends, someone asked if anyone has met the star, to which Alabama replied, “She’s my stepmom.”