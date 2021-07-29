Kourtney Kardashian Rocks White Thong Bikini As She Soaks In A Swimming Pool: ‘Life Is But A Dream’

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a white thong bikini during a night swim. See the luminous photoshoot.

Kourtney Kardashian continues to champion a good thong bikini. The Poosh founder, 42, shared a series of selfies in a white thong bikini from her late-night swim on Instagram on Wednesday, July 28. The reality TV star edited the ethereal snapshots so that the two-piece emits a luminous white glow and captioned the post, “life is but a dream.”

The bikini selfies come amidst heavy speculation that Kourtney and boyfriend Travis Barker secretly got engaged and/or married in Las Vegas earlier this month. The rumors began to swirl after Kourtney’s makeup artist shared a snapshot of the two on Instagram with a suspicious caption — not to mention, emoji choices. “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” he captioned with an emoji of a chapel. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.” (HollywoodLife reached out to the couple’s reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.)

Adding further fuel to the speculation fire, Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, re-shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story and gushed, “So happy for you guys.” While these clues point to a very possible engagement and/or marriage, a source previously told HL that the two did not, in fact, get married — yet, that is. “Kourtney and Travis didn’t get married in Las Vegas and if they had, it wouldn’t have been announced through someone in her glam squad,” the source said.

While an engagement and marriage are “on the table,” a separate source close to the couple told HL that the two are more focused on their children at the moment. Kourtney shares children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “They are also both parents and they want to make sure it is right for their kids,” the source said.

That might have put the speculation to rest — until Alabama called the reality TV star her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 27. During a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends, someone asked if anyone has met the star, to which Alabama replied, “She’s my stepmom.”