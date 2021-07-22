Shanna Moakler Reportedly Ready Auction Off Her Engagement Ring And Other Gifts From Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler is moving on! The Blink-182 drummer’s ex is reportedly looking to get rid of all the things he gave her during their relationship.

Sometimes the best thing you can do after a breakup is just get rid of all your ex’s stuff! Actress and model Shanna Moakler, 46, is ready to completely move on from her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, years after the pair finalized their divorce in 2008. She is reportedly looking for places to sell off gifts that Travis gave her, a source told Us Weekly.

Even though it’s been over 13 years since their divorce was finalized, Shanna has kept a bunch of expensive gifts that the “All The Small Things” drummer had given her. Among the gifts she’s reportedly looking to part with include both her wedding and engagement ring as well as an Andy Warhol painting. “Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together,” the source told US Weekly.

It seems that arguments over their kids has made Shanna want to get rid of anything that makes her think of Travis. The couple had been married from 2004 to 2008. They have two children together — son Landon Asher Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15. “Their co-parenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times,” the source said.

Shanna’s relationship with her ex has seemingly been strained, at least in part, due to his current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. She bashed the couple in a May 2021 video from TMZ. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she said, adding “thanks for destroying my family,” in response to asking if she had anything to say to Kourtney.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, it sounded like Travis and Shanna were getting along fine as co-parents. She told HollywoodLife that it was “going great” in an April 2020 interview. “A lot of FaceTiming and the kids are taking turns going back and forth,” she said at the time.

Even though things seem sour with Shanna, Travis and Kourtney have seemingly been getting along great. The pair have been enjoying romantic date nights, and Travis even sweetly gave Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, her own pink drum set for her birthday.