Britney Spears Ignites Engagement Speculation After She’s Pictured Wearing A Huge Diamond Ring

Britney Spears was spotted getting coffee at a drive-thru in Los Angeles while wearing what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, fueling rumors she’s engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Is Britney Spears, 39, planning on walking down the aisle with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, in the future? That’s the question on many minds after the singer was photographed grabbing a coffee outside her car window with her left hand, which appeared to have a diamond ring on it, on July 18. She was going through the drive-thru at a Starbucks in the Los Angeles area, and the ring was definitely on her ring finger, prompting speculation that the lovebirds could be engaged to be married. Check out the pics HERE!

Sam was with Britney in the car and the two had smiles in their faces at one point. She was wearing sunglasses while on the driver’s side of the white vehicle and was conversing with him the entire time. There was also a man who walked up to the drive-thru window while the couple was sitting in the car and appeared to pay for the order by handing over some kind of card.

Britney and Sam’s latest outing together comes after the “…Baby, One More Time” singer made headlines for giving an explosive testimony to a judge in her conservatorship last month. She spoke to the judge to attempt to have her dad Jamie Spears removed as co-conservator, and claimed the conservatorship wouldn’t let her do certain things she wanted to do, like marry Sam, who she’s been dating since around 2016, and have a baby. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she shockingly said during the testimony.

The pop princess returned for another hearing on July 14 and was granted her request to hire her own lawyer. Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, a former federal prosecutor, is now representing her and seems to be a step forward when it comes to her having control over more things in her life.

Since the most recent hearing, Britney has been getting attention for taking to her Instagram to speak her truth in ways she hasn’t before. One of her most recent posts called out her haters and thanked her fans for their support, especially in the #FreeBritney movement they started, which aims to help her case get exposure in the hopes she’ll eventually be freed from her strict conservatorship.

“I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it’s not,” she wrote in a post on June 24. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years…I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”