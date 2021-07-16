See Pic

Demi Moore, 58, Rocks Black Bikini In Mirror Selfie As She Gets Ready For ‘Another Day In Paradise’

Demi Moore
ALONE WOLF / MEGA
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooke Shields made waves as she hit the beach in a bikini in the Hamptons with her two daughters. The actress and model was joined by daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. All opted for different swimsuit silhouettes, but matched in the gingham print Aerie fabric. Shields wore Aerie’s Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top while daughter Rowan matched in the classic Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit and Grier wore the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top accompanied with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom. The mother-daughter trio were spotted posing up a storm on Southampton Beach in New York state on Sunday 20 June. Aerie’s new Summer ‘21 swim collection includes a variety of bikinis, bandeaus, one-piece silhouettes and more, accented with safari details, versatile prints and new, shiny textures that are perfect for mixing-and-matching. Styles from the brand’s Real Good Swim collection features swimwear made from pre-consumer recycled nylon yarns (not plastic water bottles). The fabrication allows for the super soft hand-feel while benefiting the world and minimizing waste, one trend at a time. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Brooke Shields hits the beach with daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie swimsuits in Southampton, New York on Sunday 20 June, 2021. Photo credit: Aerie/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764169_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Slay, Demi Moore, slay. The 58-year-old actress looked incredible in a bikini mirror selfie she took on her vacation. She’s the definition of the fire emoji!

Demi Moore, 58, is the new queen of mirror selfies! Before the G.I. Jane actress had another fun day in the sun with family, she snapped a sexy mirror selfie in her black bikini. Demi looked fresh-faced and had on her glasses.

She posted a second photo that was of her vacation view. Someone snapped a second photo of Demi in her bikini, but this time she was in the shade. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” Demi captioned the Instagram photos. Soleil Moon Frye, Lisa Rinna, and Debi Mazar were just a few of the celebs to shower Demi with love in the comments.

Demi has been on vacation with her daughter, Rumer Willis, 32, in Greece. The mom and daughter duo has stepped out in various swimsuits as they relax and lounge in the sun. However, even when she’s on vacation, Demi is still getting a workout in.

Demi recently posed with all 3 of her daughters for her new Andie’s Swim campaign. Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah all wore bikinis and swimsuits for the powerful photo. “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love,” Demi wrote. Over the course of her lavish vacation, Demi has rocked a number of Andie’s swimsuits.

Related Gallery

Demi Moore Through The Years -- Photos

US actress Demi Moore attends a press conference at Rome's Grand Hotel, Wednesday, October 1, 1997, to present her latest movie "G.I. Jane". (AP Photo/Andrea Sesti)
Photo by: David Greenman STAR MAX, Inc. ©2003 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 10/30/03 Demi Moore at the Fashion Group International's, 20th Annual, "Night of Stars". (NYC) (Star Max via AP Images)
Demi Moore takes her sun glasses off while speaking at "The Family Fun Day Carnival Presented by Spirituality for Kids Foundation" at the Kabbalah Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson)

Demi Moore
Demi Moore on vacation in Greece. (ALONE WOLF / MEGA)

The actress spent most of 2020 with her daughters and ex-husband Bruce Willis as they quarantined together. Despite the challenging time, Demi doesn’t take the time she got to spend with her family for granted. “There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” Demi told Naomi Campbell during a sit-down interview in February 2021. “I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had.”