Demi Moore, 58, Rocks Black Bikini In Mirror Selfie As She Gets Ready For ‘Another Day In Paradise’

Slay, Demi Moore, slay. The 58-year-old actress looked incredible in a bikini mirror selfie she took on her vacation. She’s the definition of the fire emoji!

Demi Moore, 58, is the new queen of mirror selfies! Before the G.I. Jane actress had another fun day in the sun with family, she snapped a sexy mirror selfie in her black bikini. Demi looked fresh-faced and had on her glasses.

She posted a second photo that was of her vacation view. Someone snapped a second photo of Demi in her bikini, but this time she was in the shade. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” Demi captioned the Instagram photos. Soleil Moon Frye, Lisa Rinna, and Debi Mazar were just a few of the celebs to shower Demi with love in the comments.

Demi has been on vacation with her daughter, Rumer Willis, 32, in Greece. The mom and daughter duo has stepped out in various swimsuits as they relax and lounge in the sun. However, even when she’s on vacation, Demi is still getting a workout in.

Demi recently posed with all 3 of her daughters for her new Andie’s Swim campaign. Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah all wore bikinis and swimsuits for the powerful photo. “It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love,” Demi wrote. Over the course of her lavish vacation, Demi has rocked a number of Andie’s swimsuits.

The actress spent most of 2020 with her daughters and ex-husband Bruce Willis as they quarantined together. Despite the challenging time, Demi doesn’t take the time she got to spend with her family for granted. “There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” Demi told Naomi Campbell during a sit-down interview in February 2021. “I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had.”