Demi Moore, 58, & Daughter Rumer Willis, 32, Look Amazing In Sexy Swimsuits During Greece Vacation

Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis are on fire! The mother-daughter duo showed off their hot bods on the beaches of Greece while rocking sexy bikinis.

The photos speak for themselves: Demi Moore, 58, and Rumer Willis, 32, look freaking amazing. Amidst their tropical getaway to Greece, the mother-daughter duo was spotted wearing sexy two-piece bikinis while walking the Nammos luxury beach in Mykonos on Wednesday, July 14. Demi looked absolutely incredible for her age, as she always does. Her purple swimsuit perfectly showcased the Ghost actress’s hot bod in the photos. Could this woman look any hotter?

Demi Moore & Rumer Willis
Demi Moore & Rumer Willis rock bikinis while vacationing in Greece

Rumer, meanwhile, stunned in a yellow bikini. Both stars were wearing sunglasses as they walked through the water in the sand. Demi had her hair down in braids, while Rumer had her hair up. They’ve also been seen out and about on the trip with Demi’s two other daughters, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29, that she shares with ex Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore & Rumer Willis
Demi Moore & Rumer Willis rock bikinis while vacationing in Greece

Demi also showed off her impeccable body in an Instagram post that she shared on Wednesday. In the first snapshot, Demi rocked a two-piece black bikini from the brand Andie Swim and glasses while posing for a mirror selfie in what seemed to be the bathroom of her hotel room. She again rocked her sexy swimwear attire for a second pic in her post, which featured the mom of three wearing sunglasses while standing in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop. In a third snapshot, Demi captured an incredible scenic photo of the water, which couldn’t be bluer. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” the star captioned her post.

As expected, Demi’s followers overwhelming complimented the actress for her astonishing vacation body. “You look amazing,” one follower said, while another said that Demi was “perfection.” Some famous faces like fashion designer Brad Goreski, model Maye Musk and actress Amber Valletta also praised Demi with a few more flattering comments.

Demi has been flaunting her hot bod throughout the Greece getaway. In fact, she’s looked more like her daughters’ fourth sister than their mother in photos from the trip. The family of four has been modeling an array of Andie Swim’s summer products as part of the brand’s new campaign. Demi, an investor and advisor for the brand, gushed about working alongside her girls when she announced the campaign in a July 6 Instagram post. “So excited to share the campaign we did with @andieswim,” she wrote, adding, “And getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true.”