Demi Moore, 58, Stretches & Gets A Workout In By The Pool On Lavish Greek Vacation — Photos

Demi Moore took a quick break from soaking up the sun in Mykonos, Greece to engage in an outdoor workout with daughter Rumer Willis.

Demi Moore always makes time for a quick fitness routine. The 58-year-old actress got into workout mode on Wednesday, July 14, while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece with her three daughters. Demi was spotted doing some outdoor poolside stretches next to eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 32. Demi has looked amazing all vacation long, and clearly even being in a tropical locale doesn’t stop her from putting her fitness first!

The Ghost actress worked out in a gray short-sleeved shirt, sweatpants and sneakers. As Demi lifted her hamstring in the air to stretch her body, Rumer did her own exercising beside her mom. The Dancing with the Stars season 20 winner stayed in vacation mode for the fitness session, as she was dressed in a sexy two-piece bikini that contrasted her mom’s casual workout attire.

Demi and Rumer have been spending lots of quality time together in Greece. The mother-daughter duo was seen earlier on Wednesday walking the Nammos luxury beach while each dressed in colorful swimsuits. Demi had on a two-piece purple bikini that perfectly showcased the mom of three’s hot bod, while Rumer wore a bright yellow bikini for the outdoor stroll. Demi’s other two daughters, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, have also been seen on the sunny vacation.

Demi has also been flaunting her impeccable body all over Instagram. In a July 13 post, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star posed for a bathroom mirror selfie in a two-piece black bikini from the brand Andie Swim. She again rocked her sexy swimwear attire for a second pic in her post, which shoed Demi wearing sunglasses while standing in front of the beautiful ocean backdrop. In a third snapshot, Demi captured an incredible scenic photo of the water, which couldn’t be bluer. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” the star captioned her post.