J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!

It seems Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.

Jen paired the casual fit with white sneakers, a brown cross-body bag with chain detailing, and plenty of gold jewelry including necklaces, rings and earrings. The A-lister also wore a pair of brown, oversized sunglasses, as she styled her long, highlighted locks in loose waves. Her 13-year-old daughter, who also has a twin brother, Max, cut an equally casual figure in a brown polo, dark denim jeans, black boots and her new blue ‘do.

As fans would know, the singer recently rekindled her romance with ex-fiance Ben Affleck, 48. “Bennifer” reunited after Jen split from fiance Alex Rodriguez, and a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife that the new couple were “full steam ahead”. They also noted that the pair’s relationship is very “different” from when they first dated back in the early 2000s. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead. Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back,” the insider dished.

While there’s certainly been no shortage of romantic rendezvous and sleepovers between the pair since re-sparking their relationship in April, the source told HL that the couple has even more plans to spend time in Los Angeles. “She’s been spending more time, with plans to continue to do so, in L.A. She’s even discreetly been in and out [of town]. She likes to stay at The Pendry with him and goes there multiple times a week to try and not be seen. Nobody knows why when they both own homes here, but she does,” the insider explained.