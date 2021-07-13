Video

Pregnant Cardi B Twerks On Husband Offset In Skintight Mini Dress At Daughter Kulture’s Party — Watch

Cardi B and Offset celebrated daughter Kulture’s 3rd bday with a dance. Watch the clip!

A pregnant Cardi B and husband Offset made use of the pink photo booth during daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend. The “WAP” rapper, 28, shared a brief clip from the festivities on Instagram on Tuesday, July 13, showing off her bubble-gum pink skintight mini dress as she danced and grinded against her musician husband, 29.

Cardi simply captioned the post, “Big momma.”

Little Kulture rang in her 3rd birthday on July 11 — and mom Cardi has been documenting the lavish Disney princess-themed festivities on IG. Abound with pastel pink, blue, purple, and green balloons, the venue had princess-themed decor (including a castle and life-sized storybook) and even court jester and princess actors and actresses in costume. The family of three even arrived in a horse-drawn carriage — real horses in tow, obviously.

Cardi began the evening with a billowing pink gown and tiara to match that of Kulture’s prior to slipping into the pink mini dress. The rapper shared pre-party snapshots from home on IG on Monday, captioning: “Preparing ourselves for the party …Excuse the mess.It was real hectic with glam.”

Like her past birthday parties, Kulture’s festivities included an extravagant food spread: crab legs, fruit platters, a chocolate fondue fountain, and some steak. This year, Cardi gifted her daughter an Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace that had Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms. The festivities seemed like a success, given that Cardi had tweeted that she was an “emotional mess” prior to the big day.

Cardi is expecting baby no. 2 with Offset, whom she quietly wed in September 2017. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards last month, surprising fans when she emerged on stage with her growing belly bump. She similarly surprised fans with Kulture’s pregnancy announcement, debuting her first baby bump while on stage for her Saturday Night Live performance.

A day after the performance, Cardi shared maternity shoot photos on her Instagram. In one that featured daughter Kulture, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister she would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” 