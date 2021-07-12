Cardi B Gifts Kulture Diamond Charm Necklace For 3rd Birthday & Her Reaction Is Too Cute

Cardi B and Kulture both looked overjoyed at the diamond necklace that had Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms for Kulture’s third birthday.

Cardi B, 28, went all out for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday. The “Up” rapper posted her daughter’s adorable reaction to to receiving the ridiculously cute Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace. Cardi posted the video of her giving Kulture the necklace on Sunday July 11. In one clip, Cardi asked if her daughter liked it, and she nodded. In another, she showed Kulture trying on the necklace.

Besides the adorable videos of her giving Kulture the gift, Cardi also posted a video showing off all the charms on the necklace. Besides the Minnie Mouse and Chanel pieces, the necklace also had a pink-lined diamond purse charm, a “K” (presumably for “Kulture”), and a heart with a pink Minnie Mouse bow on it. She did also offer props to her husband, rapper Offset, for giving Kulture an amazing birthday. “Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice,” Cardi wrote in the caption.

Besides the gorgeous necklace, Cardi and Offset threw Kulture a lavish birthday bash to celebrate her third year. The rapper posted a ton of photos and videos of the party to her Instagram story, where the couple treated the birthday girl just like a princess. Cardi and Kulture wore adorable matching pink ballgowns, and Kulture arrived in style, complete with a horse-drawn carriage. Cardi also danced with her daughter. To complete the princess theme, Cardi and Offset got their daughter a multi-tiered cake that looked like Cinderella’s castle. Before Kulture’s birthday, Cardi tweeted that she was an “emotional mess” before celebrating her daughter getting older.

Besides the party, the next day Cardi and Offset treated Kulture, some of her friends, and Offset’s other kids to an indoor amusement park at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall for plenty of rides and fun. The “WAP” rapper posted videos of her daughter taking on all the rollercoasters and attractions that the park had to offer. Cardi amusingly cheered on her daughter and friends as they bravely took on all the rollercoasters.

In some of the Instagram Stories from the amusement park, Cardi also showed off her baby bump in a tight pink outfit. The rapper announced her second pregnancy during a BET Awards performance with Offset and his group Migos. She had an exposed mesh panel over her stomach when she went onstage for the song “Type S**t.”