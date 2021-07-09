See Message

Pregnant Cardi B Confesses She’s An ‘Emotional Mess’ Ahead Of Kulture’s 3rd B-Day

Cardi B shared a sentimental message ahead of Kulture’s birthday this weekend.

Cardi B is an “emotional mess” ahead of daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday. The “WAP” rapper, 28, tweeted out a message on the eve of the big day on July 9, revealing that she gets sentimental every year. “I gotta do sooo much shit but I just want to be in bed hugging on my baby girl,” she tweeted Friday. “I hate when I get like this around her birthday.”

Kulture will ring in the big three on Saturday. If the toddler’s second birthday bash was any inclination, tomorrow’s festivities will no doubt be extravagant. Last year, Cardi and husband Offset threw their offspring an L.O.L Surprise Dolls-themed bash complete with a massive ball pit, balloon arches that rivaled that of the Kardashians’, Kulture-themed cocktails, and an abundance of crab legs and other delicacies. That year, Offset, 29, gifted his daughter a $9,000 Birkin bag.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2017, will soon welcome baby no. 2 together. Cardi announced the pregnancy while on stage at the BET Awards last month, surprising fans when she emerged on stage with a protruding baby bump for a performance of “Type Sh*t.” (The “Bodak Yellow” rapper similarly surprised fans the first time around with Kulture, breaking the news by debuting her belly on stage amid her Saturday Night Live performance.)

Cardi B and daughter Kulture

A day after her BET performance, Cardi shared ethereal maternity photos on Instagram that also featured Offset and Kulture. In one, the artist reflected on the type of big sister her firstborn would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” 

In an interview with Billboard last December, Cardi opened up about her parenting style, revealing that she has taught her daughter about privilege. “My daughter came out of my pussy rich,” she said. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool.” Cardi added, ” want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super privileged.”