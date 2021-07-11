See Pics

Cardi B & Daughter Kulture Match In Pink Princess Dresses For Epic 3rd Birthday Party — See Pics

cardi b
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Cardi B threw her mini-me daughter Kulture a very elaborate birthday party, complete with princesses, ponies and a towering, pink cake.

There was no shortage of content provided by Cardi B at her daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday party! The “WAP” rapper took to her Instagram Story on July 10 to share a slew of pics and videos from her mini-me’s elaborate celebration. The A-lister, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset, spared no expense for the fairytale-themed bash, which featured ponies, princess, and plenty of pink!

The duo looked adorable in matching pink ball gowns, which Cardi displayed in a clip of Kulture arriving at the party in a carriage. The newly-minted three-year-old also wore a glittering tiara and had a smile on her face as she looked at the decadent array of desserts and pastries which lined up to spell out her name. Cardi also shared clips of herself hitting the dance floor to the tune of Rihanna‘s hit song “Work” and having an equally great time as her daughter!

The chart-topper pulled her raven tresses back into a sky-high updo and rocked a pair of glittering hoop earrings. When they entered the venue, they were greeted by Disney princesses: Tiana from The Princess And The Frog, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella. They were led through a large balloon tunnel into a room with lots of food.

“Oh, snap, what is that? Is that a crab leg tower?” Cardi was heard saying, as they observed the elaborate dining set-up. Kulture was also treated to a pink, multi-tiered birthday cake, which resembled Cinderella’s castle! As fans would know, the celebrations come just weeks after the BET Awards, where she shared the news that she and Offset were going to be parents for the second time. She did so by joining Migos to perform “Type Sh-t,” arriving on stage in a bedazzled bodysuit which featured an exposed mesh panel over her stomach.

Cardi also shared a photo from her pregnancy shoot, in which Kulture was seen rubbing her mom’s bare belly. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and [her sister, Hennessy,” Cardi wrote in the caption. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” Too cute!