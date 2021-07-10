See Pics

Pregnant Cardi B Rocks An Ornate Flower Headpiece & Custom Rainbow Birkin On Flight Out Of NYC

Cardi B was spotted at a New York City airport, catching a flight while rocking an elaborate floral headpiece and loose sweats to hide her growing baby bump.

Trust Cardi B to make sweats look chic! The “WAP” hitmaker, who recently revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Offset29, was spotted at JFK airport in New York City on July 9, wearing a loose brown hoodie and baggy orange sweatpants. The rapper also added some flair to her ‘fit by rocking an elaborate floral arrangement on her head, which was poking out of her hoodie.

She also carried a white purse and a custom rainbow Hermes Birkin bag, as she donned black sandals on her feet. Fans would know the airport outing comes just a couple of weeks after the BET Awards, where she shared the news that she and Offset were going to be parents for the second time. She did so by joining  Migos to perform “Type Sh-t,” arriving on stage in a bedazzled bodysuit which featured an exposed mesh panel over her stomach.

After performing, Cardi shared a photo from a pregnancy shoot, confirming the fact that her daughter Kulture Ciara Cephus was getting a younger sibling. In a photo shared to Cardi’s IG, Kulture was seen rubbing her mom’s bare belly. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and [her sister, Hennessy,” Cardi wrote in the caption. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Along with little Kulture and the baby Cardi has on the way, the chart-topper is also a stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021, Offset opened up about how his wife cares deeply for his other three children, too. “She always just give me love,” he told Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way. It’s a beautiful thing.”