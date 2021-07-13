See Pic

Brielle Biermann Hits The Beach In Leopard Bikini From Mom Kim Zolciak’s Collection — Photo

Brielle Biermann continues to support her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, swimsuit line by posting sexy photos of herself wearing looks from the collection on Instagram.

It’s definitely a hot girl summer for Brielle Biermann! The 24-year-old, whose mom is reality star Kim Zolciak, posted a new Instagram photo of herself in a bikini on July 12. This time, she rocked a leopard-print swimsuit, which featured a barely-there, triangle top and low-rise bottoms. She stood in front of a sandy beach, with palm trees in the background, for the shot. “Salty,” she captioned the image, referencing the bathing suit brand, Salty K.

Salty K is actually Kim’s own swimsuit line, which Brielle and her sister, Ariana Biermann, rep on Instagram quite often. Brielle’s page is filled with photos of herself in two-piece swimsuits, and she always makes sure to tag Salty K when she’s wearing a bikini from her mom’s collection. Just days before her leopard print bikini pic, Brielle shared images of herself in a tiny red bikini from Salty K. She posed on a red swing in the look, which provided quite an aesthetic.

With summer 2021 well underway, Brielle is looking better than ever in her bathing suits. In fact, in June, she revealed that she’d recently lost some weight in order to get bikini ready. Her trick was using Modere products, which include collagen. However, she’s insistent that she hasn’t had any surgical work done to look the way she does. While Brielle is often called out for her “changing face,” she’s said that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery to achieve her look.

“[People] don’t realize that you look different when you’re ten years old to 24,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. “I hope I look f***ing different, alright!?” She has admitted to getting lip injections in the past, though. Brielle has been in the spotlight since she was a child due to her mom’s role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, followed by her own reality series, Don’t Be Tardy. Now, she’s starting to make a name for herself in her own right!

