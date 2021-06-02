Brielle Biermann Rocks Tiny Black Bikini As She Reveals How She ‘Lost Weight’ & Got ‘Ready’ For Summer

Brielle Biermann revealed how she got ‘bikini ready for the summer’ while rocking, of course, a bikini! Kim Zolciak has used her daughter’s weight loss secret, too.

Brielle Biermann is “bikini ready,” so she modeled one for her Instagram page! The 24-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star rocked a classic black bikini set (featuring a halter neck style top and micro string bottoms) while snapping a mirror selfie, which she posted on June 2. Although she was indoors, the Bravo star still kept on a shade of sunglasses as she hit the camera button with a messy bun in tact.

Brielle looked amazing in the photo, and she wants her 1.3 million followers to feel the same way, too. So, she let them in on her fitness secret: two products from Modere, a company that sells liquid biocell collagen products. Brielle specifically uses Modere’s “Trim Chocolate + Liquid BioCell® Life” product combination, which the company claims will “support your skin and joints” and “promote fat loss and a leaner profile” when used in conjunction.

“Everyone’s asking how i lost weight.. secrets out! so thankful my daily Modere trim got me bikini ready for the summer! swipe up on my last story to get yours for $10 off,” Brielle captioned her bikini photo. Her mom, Kim Zolciak, is a fan of this weight loss method too. “My favorite!! So happy you finally bought your own Modere and stopped stealing mine,” the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote in her daughter’s comments section.

This is far from the first time Brielle has had a stunning bikini moment on the ‘gram. She recently wore a pair from Kim’s Salty K Swim brand for a trip to Saint Augustine Beach in Florida, where she had a cheeky photo shoot in the water. Brielle posted the photos to her Instagram page on June 1 — which you can see above — and captioned them, “your man said i was the only fish he sees.”

Brielle is serious about her bikini photos — she even brought a chair to the beach for one of her shoots! The socialite wore the new “Velvet” bikini from her mom’s swimwear company while looking like a queen on her throne in a wooden chair on the beach, and shared that photo on her instagram page on May 21. While Don’t Be Tardy may now be cancelled, it’s clear that Brielle won’t be tardy with her bikini posting schedule. You can check out more of Brielle’s iconic bikini moments, here!