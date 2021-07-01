Kim Zolciak, 43, & Daughter Ariana, 19, Rock Matching Leopard Print Bikinis On The Beach

Mother-daughter duo, Kim Zolciak & Ariana, looked fabulous in matching bikinis while enjoying a fun day on the beach!

When it comes to Kim Zolciak, 43, and her daughters, Kim always manages to look like one of them and that’s exactly what happened when her and 19-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann hung out on the beach. The mother and daughter opted to wear matching leopard print bikinis from Kim’s swimsuit line, Salty K Swim. Kim posted a slideshow of them from the front, back, and going into the water and they looked fabulous. The bikini features a triangle top with high-rise thin strap bottoms that are super cheeky. Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Angels are often disguised as daughters- @arianabiermann.”

Like mother, like daughters. Kim’s two daughters, Ariana, and Brielle, 24, are always showing off their incredible figures in bikinis on Instagram and they always look fabulous. Recently, Ariana showed off her toned body in yet another Salty K swimsuit. She rocked a pastel purple bikini featuring a triangle top and tie-string bottoms which she paired with a striped pink cover-up. Meanwhile, Just last month, Brielle showed off her toned and tanned body in a slew of sexy bikini photos while on the beach in Saint Augustine, Florida. Brielle opted to wear a Salty K floral bikini from her mom’s bathing suit line while posing in the ocean. The bottoms were super cheeky and had ruching up the middle with a tie at the top while the top of the two-piece was strapless and tied in a knot in the back.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim and her daughters it is that they’re all extremely confident and they love showing off their incredible bodies in bikinis on Instagram.