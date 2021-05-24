Kim Zolciak, 43, & Mom Of 6, Looks Incredible In Tiny Bikini Straddling Husband Kroy Biermann — Pics

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram to share several new photos of her and her shirtless husband Kroy Biermann showing off fun PDA while frolicking on the sand near water at a beach.

Kim Zolciak, 43, and her Kroy Biermann, 35, proved they’re absolutely smitten with each other in their latest social media pics. The husband and wife spent some time at a beach and couldn’t help but embrace as they enjoyed walking along the sand and splashing about in the water. Kim looked incredible in a tiny leopard print bikini while her hunky partner showed off his awesome bod in nothing but white and green patterned swim shorts.

One pic that Kim posted to Instagram showed her straddling Kroy while wearing sunglasses. He wore a white bucket hat and held on tight to the Don’t Be Tardy star as she wrapped one arm around his neck while the other was bent with her hand resting on her thigh. “And then, he gave her the ocean; because she didn’t want the moon 🌊,” she captioned the epic snapshot.

A second pic showed Kroy holding Kim on his back as she held on and they both smiled at the camera. The water could be seen behind them and the sun was shining down from above. “If there’s a will, there’s a wave ❤️,” Kim cleverly wrote in the caption for that one.

The third and final pic that Kim posted was a solo shot of her flaunting her toned body while standing in the middle of the crashing waves of the water. She had her arms stretched out as she flashed a smile and her locks were blowing in the wind. “All I need is a good dose of vitamin sea ❤️,” she cheekily captioned it.

Kim’s eye-catching bikini pics with Kroy brought on a lot of responses from fans who were loving the snapshots. “#couplegoals loved seeing you go from a single mama to having a beautiful marriage and more little ones!! Gives this mama hope!! Ask, believe, receive ❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “I think it’s amazing how great you look n stay in such great shape after the babies!!!”

Kim’s brood includes hubby Kroy, whom she’s been married to since 2011, and her six children, including Brielle, 24, Ariana, 19, Kroy Jr., 9, Kash, 8, and Kaia and Kane, 7. Her family reality show on Bravo was recently cancelled after eight seasons, but from the looks of her latest pics, she seems to be doing just fine and getting ready for a new chapter.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal. We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry,” she said in a statement after the cancellation news made headlines.