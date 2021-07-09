Brielle Biermann, 24, Stuns In A Tiny Red Bikini While ‘Craving The Ocean’: Sexy New Photos

Brielle Biermann sizzled in this tiny red two piece as she posed at the gorgeous Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas!

Brielle Biermann is back with another bikini photo! The 24-year-old stunned as she modeled a tiny red two piece bikini in her latest post, shared on Friday, July 9. Kim Zolciak‘s daughter opted for a halter style top and vertical, string tie bottom from their brand Salty K as she adjusted her ‘bronde’ toned extensions. “craving the ocean per usual,” she captioned the two photo post, including a heart and fire emoji that matched the spicy tone of her swimwear. To complete her look, the reality star rocked a bright red manicure.

She accessorized with two bracelets: a red one and silver, and kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses. Brielle posed on the heart shaped swing — dubbed “Bahamas at Heart” — by artist Antonius Roberts in the photo, which is located at the Atlantis Resort on the island. The hotel’s infamous bridge suite could be seen right behind her as she modeled at the IG-worthy spot, seemingly enjoying a summer getaway.

“You are a total queen,” “absolute BB” and “ur so gorgeous” several fans commented on her beautiful new photos. “OMG where is this?” one fan asked, as another followed jumped in to name the resort, which Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen once shot film Holiday In The Sun at back in 2001. “Having this type of art installation on-property creates a sense of romance with the heart, but also symbolizes the carefree joys of childhood,” artist Antonius said of the swing ahead of it’s debut in 2019. “Everything connects to a heart, and this heart-shaped swing provides an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of The Bahamas. Swinging into a heart is about experiencing life and the loved ones that come with it,” he also shared.

Brielle has enjoyed several recent vacations: the influencer jetted off to Hawaii several weeks ago with friends, posting up a storm (and plenty of bikini photos) from Kailua-Kona. She sizzled once again in a baby blue number, showing off her golden tan. Following her trip to Hawaii, Brielle also revealed she was in Destin, Florida on June 16.