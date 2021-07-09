Gwen Stefani Flashes Her New Wedding Ring As She & Blake Shelton Return To LA: Photo

Following their July 3 wedding in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton returned home to L.A.! Gwen was also rocking her sparkly new wedding ring.

Gwen Stefani, 51, has debuted her wedding ring! The “Just A Girl” singer was rocking a sparkly diamond band alongside her engagement ring from husband Blake Shelton, 45, as they arrived back in Los Angeles after their July 3 nuptials. The couple could be seen through the front window as Blake drove his Chevy pick-up truck with her 12-year-old son Zuma in tow. Gwen was smiling as she sported sunglasses and a silk headscarf, with her new wedding band clearly on her finger — see the pictures via TMZ here.

Blake proposed to Gwen back in Oct. 2020 with a massive princess cut diamond ring adorned with two smaller stones on either side. The stunning piece of jewelry, which was custom designed, is estimated to be worth a whopping half-a-million dollars! “@blakeshelton yes please! Gx,” Blake captioned the engagement announcement last fall as she kissed her beau, holding up the stunning ring for her millions of followers to see.

After nearly six years together, Gwen and Blake finally tied the knot at his 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch last weekend! The wedding, officiated by their Voice colleague Carson Daly, was an intimate affair attended by their families and friends. The No Doubt alum looked absolutely stunning in a couture Vera Wang gown made out of a plunging lily white silk georgette top and hand tumbled tulle bottom. She finished the show stopping dress with a sweet chapel length veil that included one very special detail: the names of her kids Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 — along with Gwen and Blake’s — embroidered at the trim. Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 55, who she was with from 1995 until 2015.

She also rocked a sweet mini dress for the reception portion of the event, also designed by Vera. “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx,” Gwen captioned a photo of the look. She paired the sexy piece, which featured hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt, with a pair of fierce white booties. Congrats to the happy couple!